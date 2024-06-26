Nashik: Dr Bharti Pawar Criticizes Opposition, Highlights Government Efforts on Onion Issue |

Dr Bharti Pawar, in a recent press conference, highlighted the regular inspection of onions by NAFED and reiterated the government's continuous efforts to address the onion issue. She emphasised that throughout her career, she has worked to find solutions through government intervention. Dr Pawar also responded to opposition accusations of misleading farmers by playing politics on the onion issue, and criticised Dindori MP Bhaskar Bhagre.

The press conference was held at the party's Vasant Smriti office, coinciding with the 49th anniversary of the Emergency imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975. Dr Pawar condemned the Emergency, stating that those who undermined democracy are now in the Lok Sabha with copies of the Indian Constitution. She called on the Congress to address the Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi and accused the party of amending the Constitution 75 times and dismissing state governments 90 times during her tenure.

Dr Pawar accused the Congress of falsely propagating that the BJP would change the Constitution if it came to power, claiming that Dalits and tribals were misled by such propaganda. She stated that the BJP has not forgotten the dark days of the Congress era and will continue to demand answers until Congress leaders and officials address the Emergency.

State spokesperson Laxman Sawji, city president Prashant Jadhav, Govind Boraste, Praveen Alai, and Nana Shiledar were present at the press conference.

Regarding the onion inspections, Dr Pawar confirmed that regular checks are ongoing at Lasalgaon by NAFED. She assured that the central government has always been proactive in finding solutions to onion-related issues, taking immediate action upon complaints. She criticised the opposition for misleading farmers and accused Bhaskar Bhagre of being caught up in a conspiracy with the wrong people in the Lok Sabha.

Farmers start monsoon work

Meanwhile, the rains that began with the onset of the Kharif season have given hope to farmers to start agriculture activities in the district. Though continuous rainfall is still awaited, the farmers have started their work. However, the rains have shown some relief over the past four days, allowing farmers to resume their work.

Timely cultivation is crucial for the rapid growth of crops. The crop needs some continuous rains for crop growth. Farmers are now working diligently to catch up on the stalled tasks to boost production. Rain is forecasted for the latter part of July, prompting farmers to complete their work within the available time.

Due to the recent rains, farmers have sped up their cultivation activities, focusing on maize, millet, soybeans, and sorghum. To expedite the process, some farmers are using two cows with a pair of bullocks for plowing. There has been an increase in the area dedicated to soybean cultivation this year, and timely removal of weeds is essential for increased production.