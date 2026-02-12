Nashik: Dr Ashok Uike Unveils E-Digital Health Card For Ashram School Students | Sourced

Nashik: Just as farmers prepare a 'soil card' of the soil of the field, a health card will be prepared for every student admitted to the ashram school. The health details of the students will be prepared in this card. This initiative is being implemented keeping the students at the centre. There will be no shortage of funds for this initiative, assured the state's Tribal Development Minister Dr Ashok Uike.

A review meeting of the Tribal Development Department was held at Mitra Hall on Nashik Road on Monday (February 9). The E-Digital Health Card was unveiled by Dr Uike in this meeting. He was speaking at the time.

Dr Uike said, "It is necessary to prepare a planned schedule for tribal development and their overall progress and implement it effectively." Officers are the carriers of the development of the tribal community. If they recognise personal responsibility and think positively and perform their duties, there will be dynamic development."

'Tourism' Department for the preservation of tribal culture

Dr Uike suggested creating a separate department, 'Tourism', for the preservation of the gods, traditions and culture of the tribal community. This will give a boost to tribal tourism and preserve local culture.

This initiative has a special focus on the health of students. With the digital health card, information on regular check-ups, vaccinations, disease history, nutritional status and medical treatment will be available in one place. This will improve the healthcare of students in the ashram school, and they will get treatment in time.

Dr Uike instructed the officials to implement this initiative immediately and effectively. He said that the state government is committed to the overall development of tribal students. It is expected that this initiative will improve the quality of health care in all ashram schools in the state, including Nashik.

Framework of Health Card

- All the health information of each student will be collected by the nurse appointed in the ashram school.

- This information will be recorded in the digital health card.

- This card will be monitored at the level of the Ashram School, Project Officer, Additional Commissioner's Office and Tribal Development Commissionerate.

- Health information of students of Ashram School will be available with one click.