 Nashik Doctor Struck 16 Times With 'Koyta' By Hospital Staffer's Husband
The motive behind the attack was revealed to be a monetary disagreement between the doctor and the suspected assailant

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Saturday, February 24, 2024, 02:45 PM IST
Nashik Doctor Struck 16 Times With 'Koyta' By Hospital Staffer's Husband

In a shocking incident in Nashik, a doctor was brutally attacked with a 'koyta' (machete) over a financial dispute, officials informed on Saturday.

According to the information received, Dr Suyash Rathi of Suyash Hospital was allegedly attacked by the husband of the hospital's public relations officer on Friday. The attack left the doctor critically injured.

The assailant reportedly struck Rathi 16 times with the 'koyta', resulting in severe injuries. The motive behind the attack was revealed to be a monetary disagreement between the doctor and the suspected assailant.

Upon receiving news of the assault, authorities from the Panchavati police station swiftly responded and initiated an investigation into the matter.

Rathi's condition remains critical as doctors continue to provide him with necessary treatment.

