Nashik: ZP CEO Omkar Pawar Reviews PM Awas Yojana Progress, Sets December Deadline

A review meeting of the construction and progress of houses approved under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) was held at Zilla Parishad Nashik under the chairmanship of Chief Executive Officer Omkar Pawar, IAS.

In this meeting, Pawar said, “To meet the target of this scheme, all talukas need to work in coordination. Increase coordination between the MGNREGA and Gramin Niwas departments and ensure that the beneficiaries get the benefits on time. A house is not just a construction, but a place of honour for the rural family. Therefore, every officer should consider this work as a social responsibility and complete it wholeheartedly.”

Pawar directed all talukas to meet the target of approved houses by 31st December 2025. Special care should be taken to ensure that no beneficiary is allowed to get the benefits of the MGNREGA scheme. He gave a clear order that every rural housing engineer should immediately complete the geo-tagging of all the houses in his area of work and keep the information about the benefits of the second phase of the MGNREGA scheme updated in coordination with the NREGA office.

A detailed review of the progress of each taluka was taken in the meeting. He ordered to take necessary measures to accelerate the progress of backward talukas. The Chief Executive Officer said that the progress of the scheme will be continuously monitored at the district level and no slackness in the work will be allowed.

The meeting was attended by Pratibha Sangamnere, Project Director of the District Rural Development Organisation, Deputy Chief Executive Officer (Gram Panchayat) Varsha Fadol, Assistant Project Director Ramesh Shelke, as well as rural housing engineers of all talukas, MGNREGA employees and data entry operators.