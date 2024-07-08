Nashik Briefs: 3 Friends Victim Held in Murder Case, Workshop for NMC Sanitation Staff Held and More

Nashik Briefs: 3 Friends Victim Held in Murder Case, Workshop for NMC Sanitation Staff Held | Pixabay/ Representative Image

A shocking incident took place in Panchsheel Nagar in the Ganjmal area in Nashik where a 19-year-old youth was stabbed to death while he was sleeping in his house. The murdered youth has been identified as Pandurang alias Pandya Hanumant Shingade (19, Ganjmal).

Bhadrakali police succeeded in cracking this case, detaining three suspects, who are the victim's friends. The deceased, Pandurang, and the suspected killers had an argument over money a few days ago, along with an argument over drinking. The investigation revealed that the suspects had planned the murder.

The police arrested the trio through a secret informant in a dramatic chase from the Satpur area. Further investigation revealed that the deceased used to associate with Pandurang and the accused. However, the suspects confessed to the police that they killed Pandurang because he used to beat them frequently.

Workshop for sanitation staff held

A one-day workshop was held at Hotel Treat for Divisional Sanitation Inspectors and Sanitation Inspectors of the Solid Waste Management Department of Nashik Municipal Corporation under the Swachh Survekshan 2024 initiative. The workshop, organised in collaboration with Quality City Nashik, was inaugurated digitally by Municipal Commissioner Dr Ashok Karanjkar.

During the workshop, experts provided comprehensive guidance on various aspects of solid waste management. Advocate Pratibha Thackeray from Detective Training School Nashik addressed the participants on crimes related to solid waste management and the legal actions that can be taken against them. Rajendra Suryavanshi, Area Officer from Maharashtra Pollution Control Corporation Nashik, gave an in-depth presentation on the plastic ban and enforcement measures.

Dr Nakul Vanjari, a psychiatrist from Nashik, discussed the side effects of addictions, personal hygiene, and health. Superintending Engineer Avinash Dhanait elaborated on the processes involved in the sewage disposal project and the fertilizer project.

Dr Avesh Palod, Director of the Solid Waste Management Department, presented civic body's performance in Swachh Survekshan 2023 and highlighted the necessary steps for Swachh Survekshan 2024. He emphasised the importance of continued improvement and the role of the sanitation inspectors in achieving better results.

Prohibitory orders in city

To maintain law and order in the Nashik city, Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik has imposed prohibitory orders within the limits of the city commissionerate as per the Maharashtra Police Act from July 8 to 22. With the Muharram festival approaching on July 17, and considering the ongoing split between various political parties in the state and the associated social and political issues, the possibility of disturbances cannot be ruled out.

Additionally, protests regarding Maratha, Dhangar, and OBC reservations are ongoing. Against this backdrop, Commissioner Sandeep Karnik has enforced prohibitory orders for 15 days, from July 8 to 22, to maintain peace and prevent any potential law and order issues in the city.

Commissioner Sandeep Karnik has warned that violators of these orders will be liable to punishment under Section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951.

Fraud Cases Worth 3.05 Crore Rupees Reported in Nashik

It has come to light that individuals exploiting the identities of citizens have been involved in a series of fraudulent activities. Four cases of fraud, amounting to a total of Rs. 3,05,94,000, were registered in a single day at Mhasrul, Indiranagar, and Gangapur police stations. The victims were deceived through false promises related to jobs, mutual partnerships, school fees, and plot deals.

In one instance, Bhushan Vilas Khambait (30, Res. Mup. Niragude, Dist. Peth) filed a complaint with Mhasrul Police after four unemployed youths from Nashik were cheated. Cases have been registered against the suspects: Kailas Uttam Chavan (Res. Borgad), Shrikant Bapu Ahire (Res. Thengeda, Dist. Satana), Somnath Krishna Pawar (Res. Layone, Dist. Satana), and Vasant Ramesh Khandvi (Res. Meghraj Bekrimage, Pethrod).