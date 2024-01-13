 Nashik: 8th National MVP Marathon Logo Unveiled
Prashant NikaleUpdated: Saturday, January 13, 2024, 07:06 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: 8th National MVP Marathon Logo Unveiled | Sourced

The excitement for the 8th National and 13th State-Level Nashik Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj (MVP) Marathon, scheduled for Sunday, January 28, was palpable as the event's logo was unveiled in a ceremony held at the central office of the MVP Institute. Distinguished personalities, including International Runner Kavita Raut, International Coach Vijendra Singh, and Head of Nashik Gymkhana Shri Narendra Chhajed, were present at the unveiling ceremony.

The event was presided over by Vinod Shah of Nashik Cricket Association, Avinash Khairnar, Chairman of the Marathon Organising Committee, and General Secretary of the organisation Adv Nitin Thackeray. The ceremony showcased a collaborative effort to elevate the marathon to international standards.

Addressing the gathering, Thackeray emphasised the MVP Marathon's reputation, drawing renowned athletes. He expressed the organisation's commitment to elevating the competition to an international level and acknowledged the support received from sports organisations and dignitaries in Nashik. Thackeray underlined the need for collective efforts to ensure the success of the upcoming marathon.

International Coach Vijendra Singh, speaking on the occasion, proposed a pre-marathon rally that would bring together local athletes from the Nashik district and national/international-level participants. He urged the MVP organisation to take the initiative in establishing a distance sports academy.

The dignitaries extended appeals for maximum participation and cooperation to ensure the success of the marathon. Prof Hemant Patil, the coordinator of the event, extended warm welcomes, and a vote of thanks was proposed by Dr Bhaskar Dhoke.

