Pune Fraudster Arrested For ₹84,000 iPhone Sale Scam

Representative Image | File Photo

A 29-year-old man wanted for allegedly duping a person online of ₹84,000 was arrested by police by stopping a Pune-Goa flight at the airport, an official said.

The accused was identified as Ganesh Ashok Bhalerao, a resident of Kharadi area of Pune.

As per the complainant, a man called him on January 9, offering to sell him an iPhone 14 PRO with a sealed pack at a discounted price.

The caller, who identified himself as 'Rajendra Koli', asked the complainant to deposit ₹84,000 in a bank account, but did not deliver the phone after the transaction was complete.

After the complainant filed a complaint, a team of Mulund police traced the location of the accused's mobile phone and found that he had boarded a Goa-bound flight at the Pune Airport with a woman friend.

Police alerted CISF officials who apprehended the accused. Police found that his real name was Ganesh Bhalerao.

The entire amount deposited by the complainant was recovered. The accused was booked for cheating and further probe was on, the official said.