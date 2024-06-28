Nashik: 116 Villages To Go Under Solid Waste and Sewage Management |

Under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Gramin), solid waste and sewage management work is being undertaken in all villages of the district by the Nashik Zila Parishad. Ashima Mittal, Chief Executive Officer of the ZP, has directed that major measures be proposed in 116 villages with a population of more than 5,000. An objective project report should be prepared after verifying the project reports of all these villages.

The Water and Sanitation Department of the ZP held a review meeting at Raosaheb Thorat Hall with Gram Sevaks, Group Development Officers, Executive Engineers and Deputy Engineers (Rural Water Supply), Branch Engineers, Contract Engineers, and project preparers from Techno Green Pvt. Ltd., Pune, Atpati Gramin Vikas Sanstha, Sangli, and All India Self Services, Nashik.

During the review, Ashima Mittal gave various instructions. The Executive Engineer of the Rural Water Supply Department is to take action regarding the project report and budget. They should visit the actual villages to prepare the project report and include the facilities required by the villages. Mittal also instructed the immediate preparation of the project report after examining the 51 points received from the government. Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Water and Sanitation Department, Deepak Patil, directed that all should work in coordination, as it will be possible to tender only after the project report is prepared in time, allowing work to commence in the village. Counselors from the district chamber were present on this occasion.

Plans at glance

Under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, sewage and solid waste management will be carried out in 116 villages with a population of more than 5,000 in the district. The sewage management plan encompasses a range of facilities aimed at effectively handling and treating wastewater. This includes public absorption pits and stabilisation ponds, which help in the initial treatment and settling of sewage.

Sewage treatment plants (STPs) further process the waste to ensure it is safe for discharge or reuse. Additionally, public drains are integral to transporting wastewater from residential and commercial areas to these treatment facilities. Meanwhile, the solid waste management plan is designed to manage and reduce solid waste efficiently. It features public compost pits for organic waste, bell towers for waste collection, garbage pits for temporary storage, and public waste segregation sheds to facilitate recycling and proper disposal. These combined efforts are essential for maintaining public health and environmental sustainability.