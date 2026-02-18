Nanded Distressed Farmer Sets Fire To Standing Sugarcane Crop After Harvesting Delay | Representational Image | File

Nanded: In a distressing incident that has once again brought the plight of sugarcane growers into focus, a farmer allegedly set fire to his standing sugarcane crop after it was not harvested on time in Daregaon village of Ardhapur taluka on Tuesday afternoon.

According to details available, Gangadhar Bhimrao Hambarde had cultivated sugarcane on his farmland in the Daregaon area with the hope of timely harvesting and assured returns. He had repeatedly contacted the administration of the Bharurao Cooperative Sugar Factory as well as a group of sugarcane cutter labourers to arrange for the cutting of his crop. Despite these efforts, the harvesting process was not initiated by the end of February.

As days passed, the crop continued to stand uncut in the field, leading to deterioration in quality and mounting financial losses for the farmer. Sources said Hambarde had already invested heavily in cultivation, including expenses on fertilisers, irrigation and labour. With no clarity on when the crop would be harvested and growing anxiety over losses, he allegedly took the extreme step of setting fire to the sugarcane crop in a moment of distress.

Read Also Pune Engineering Student Drowns At Lotus Point Waterfall Near Lonavala During Friends’ Trip

The incident has triggered concern among farmers in the district, many of whom are facing similar problems. Delays in harvesting, shortages of labourers and lack of coordination between sugar factories and growers have emerged as recurring issues. Farmers have also complained that due to delayed cutting, they are unable to get appropriate prices for their produce, further aggravating their financial condition.

Agricultural experts and farmer representatives have demanded urgent intervention from the administration and sugar factory managements to ensure timely harvesting schedules and better support systems for growers. They warned that unless these long-pending issues are addressed, such incidents could become more frequent, pushing farmers deeper into economic hardship.