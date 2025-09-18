 Nanded: 139 Objections Filed Against NWCMC Ward Structure
HomePuneNanded: 139 Objections Filed Against NWCMC Ward Structure

Nanded: 139 Objections Filed Against NWCMC Ward Structure

The opponents had objected that the prabhags were broken during formation and the prabhag structures were made for the convenience of the political parties in power. Hence, it was expected that more objections would be received, but only 22 objections were registered by last Friday

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 11:07 PM IST
Nanded Waghala City Municipal Corporation | File Photo

Nanded: In all, 139 objections have been received on the Nanded Waghala City Municipal Corporation (NWCMC) ward structure. On the last day, Monday, a total of 117 objections were received.

The opponents had objected that the wards were broken during formation and the ward structures were made for the convenience of the political parties in power. Hence, it was expected that more objections would be received, but only 22 objections were registered by last Friday.

Hence, it was considered that the comments made on the ward structure will prove meaningless. However, on Monday, which was the last day of submitting objections, a total of 117 objections had been received. A total number of 139 objections have been received.

Now, it will be interesting to see how many objections NWCMC accepts so far and how many will be rejected. After resolving the objections, the final ward structures will be declared. 

