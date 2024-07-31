Mysterious Death of 13-Year-Old Student in Latur Hostel Sparks Protests, Family Alleges Murder | Representative Image

The mysterious death of a 13-year-old school student at Rajmata Jijau Hostel in Swami Vivekanand Sankul, located in the MIDC area of Latur, has shocked the entire city. The family members and relatives claim that the boy was murdered and have staged agitation, demanding stern action against the accused. The deceased has been identified as Arvind Rajabhau Khope.

Police said Arvind Khope, a native of Pangri village in Beed District, was studying in the seventh grade at Swami Vivekanand Vidyalaya in the MIDC area of Latur. He was staying at the Rajmata Jijau Hostel in Vivekanand Sankul.

Mysterious death

On Monday night, an employee of the hostel called Arvind’s mother and informed her that her son had an injury in his stomach and was severely bleeding. The family members and relatives immediately rushed to the hostel, but they did not find Arvind there. Suspicious, they started searching for him. One of the hostel employees told them that Arvind had hanged himself. When the family members tried to enter the hostel, the security guard stopped them. However, they managed to enter and found Arvind’s body wrapped in a blanket. They observed multiple injuries on his body, said Arvind’s uncle, Sahdev Tarkase (Latur). A case has been registered with the MIDC police station, and further investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, Arvind’s relatives staged a Thiyya agitation and refused to take possession of his body. They demanded stern action against the accused. Some social organizations have called for the post-mortem to be conducted in-camera.

Arvind’s family is very poor, but they wanted to provide him with a good education. Therefore, they sent him to Latur.