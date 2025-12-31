‘Museum On Wheels’ Arrives In Nashik, Showcasing India’s Folk Art To 15,000 Students | Sourced

Nashik: The innovative 'Museum on Wheels' initiative, launched by Mumbai’s prestigious Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS), has rolled into Nashik, bringing a slice of India’s cultural heritage directly to the community. This unique mobile museum is currently presenting a themed exhibition titled 'Jharokha: Legacy of Indian Folk Art', which celebrates the diversity and depth of India’s folk traditions. The exhibit showcases traditional handicrafts, miniature paintings, regional art forms, and historic artistic practices that have been preserved and passed down over generations.

In Nashik district, the travelling museum has begun touring several schools under the Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj (MVP) in rural Nashik, Trimbakeshwar, and various localities across the city. The initiative aims to reach more than 15,000 students, offering them an educational experience that extends beyond textbooks. According to organisers, the primary goal is to encourage cultural awareness among students and empower them with knowledge about their country’s vibrant artistic lineage, especially those who may not have the means to visit large museums on their own.

Exhibition Open to All

On Sunday, January 4, 2026, the exhibition will be open to the general public from 10 AM to 6 PM, allowing Nashik residents of all ages to witness the display. The 'Museum on Wheels' will be stationed at the Udaji Maharaj Educational Heritage Museum, where visitors can explore its galleries at a leisurely pace. Entry is free, making this an accessible cultural engagement for families, students, and art enthusiasts.

Organisers believe this effort will help bridge the gap between museums and citizens in remote or underserved areas. By offering interactive displays, replicas of rare artefacts, and hands-on learning modules, the project hopes to spark curiosity and pride in India’s folk art traditions, ensuring they continue to thrive in the minds of future generations.