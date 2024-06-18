More Than 12 Dams Go Dry in Nashik District |

The Nashik district is facing a historic water crisis this year as major dams in the district have dried up. In Nashik district group projects, more than 12 dams have almost dried up, creating a worrisome situation for the district. The Gangapur Project group, which is one of the crucial projects for water resources, had 22.50 percent water last year, which has come down to only 15.95 percent this year.

The projects include Ozharkhed, Pungaon, Tisgaon, Bhawali, Nagyasakya, Waldevi, Bhojapur, Punad, and Manikpunj, while Karanjwan, Waghad, Mukane, and other dams are on the verge of drying up.

As of June 18, there is 7.91 percent water stock in 24 large and medium projects in the district. Most dams overflowed during the monsoon, but some had lower water storage. Compared to last monsoon, the water storage in the district's dams decreased by 16 percent, and now the stock stands at 7.91 percent.

Although the rains started appearing in June, there has been no significant rise in the dam water levels. If the rains become heavy everywhere, the water problem will be alleviated somewhat. However, it doesn't rain everywhere in June, leading to acute water shortages in some areas. The situation is similar across the state. The Gangapur Dam, which supplies water to Nashik city, has a stock of 17.83 percent, and the group has a stock of 15.95 percent. Meanwhile, the levels of most dams in the district have come down drastically.