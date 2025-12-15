MHADA Pune Lottery For 4,186 Flats Postponed Again Due To Technical Issues: Check Details | File Photo

Pune: The lottery for 4186 houses of MHADA's Pune board has been postponed again. The Pune board had announced that the lottery for these houses would be held on December 16 or 17. However, now the lottery has been cancelled due to technical problems, which has increased the wait for the lottery of 2 lakh 15 thousand applicants.

The new lottery date has not been announced by the board yet. The new date is likely to be announced in a day or two. The draft list of eligible applications will be published on the official website of MHADA at 6 pm on Monday.

In September, the Pune board started the registration, application sale-acceptance process for 4186 houses in Pune from September 11. The lottery includes 3222 houses available to the Pune board under the 20 per cent comprehensive scheme and 864 houses under the 15 per cent integrated scheme. The pre-lottery process for 4186 houses has started, but due to technical problems in the computer system, the board had to extend this process twice.

Due to this extension, the draw of 21 November was moved to 11 December, and then the draw of 11 December also had to be postponed. However, the Pune Board completed the pre-draw process without announcing the new date of the draw. Accordingly, two lakh 15 thousand 847 applications have been submitted for 4186 houses along with a deposit amount. Through these applications, the board has received Rs 446 crore 97 lakh in the form of a deposit amount.

Meanwhile, the Pune Board had announced that the draw for these houses would be held on 16th or 17th December. However, a senior official of the Pune Board informed that the draw will not be held on 16th or 17th December. The board is saying that the draw has been delayed due to technical reasons. However, according to sources, the draw has been delayed due to a delay in completing the scrutiny of two lakh 15 thousand applications and finalising their draft list.

The scrutiny of applications is now complete, and since it will take time to publish the draft list, call for hearings and then publish the final list of applications, the Pune board has been forced to postpone the draw of December 16 and 17. Meanwhile, the draft list of applications will be published on the official website of MHADA at 6 pm on Monday. After that, the final list will be published.

However, the officials do not yet have an answer as to when the draw will be held. When asked about this, high-ranking officials of the Pune board said that they will make an official announcement regarding the date of the draw soon. Therefore, more than two lakh applicants will have to wait for a few more days for the draw.