 Man Dies By Suicide In Nashik's Deolali
The man has been identified as Videsh Vinod Dore

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Saturday, June 08, 2024, 06:03 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

A 36-year-old man living in the Gokuldham area of Deolali Camp in Nashik died by suicide after consuming a poisonous substance. He has been identified as Videsh Vinod Dore.

The reason behind Dore's tragic decision remains unclear. In this case, a case has been registered at the Deolali Camp Police Station.

Dore had been residing near the Shani Temple in Gokuldham. He ingested a poisonous substance at his residence on Thursday for unknown reasons.

Upon discovering the incident, an individual named Sanjay Fakira immediately took him to the Cantonment Hospital.

Despite the medical efforts, Dr Dheeraj Katare declared him dead during the treatment process. Constable Bhoir is conducting further investigations.

