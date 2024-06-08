 Mega Block On Pune-Lonavala Route On Sunday (June 9): Check Out List Of Cancelled Trains
Passengers are requested to bear with the railway administration for the inconvenience caused, Central Railway said in the release

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, June 08, 2024, 03:01 PM IST
article-image
Kasarwadi Railway Station | Gaurav Kadam

Attention travellers planning to journey between Pune and Lonavala by local train: The Central Railway's Pune Division has scheduled a mega block for Sunday (June 9) on the Pune-Lonavala section to carry out rehabilitation of the bridge between Kamshet and Talegaon.

The list of cancelled trains is as follows:

1. 01564 Pune-Lonavala local

2. 01561 Lonavala-Pune local

3. 01563 Lonavala-Shivajinagar local

4. 01566 Pune-Lonavala local

5. 01588 Shivajinagar-Talegaon local

6. 01589 Talegaon-Pune local

7. 11007 Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express

8. 11008 Pune-Mumbai Deccan Express

9. 12123 Mumbai-Pune Deccan Queen Express

10. 12124 Pune-Mumbai Deccan Queen Express

11. 12164 MGR Chennai-Mumbai Superfast Express will be regulated for 3.30 hours

12. 22159 Mumbai-Chennai Superfast Express will be regulated for 30 minutes

13. 17222 Mumbai-Kakinada Express will be regulated for 15 minutes

14. 16332 Thiruvananthapuram-Mumbai Express will be regulated for 15 minutes

15. 22943 Daund-Indore Express will be regulated for 15 minutes

"These engineering maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the railway administration for the inconvenience caused," Central Railway said in the release.

