Mahesh Manjrekar Inaugurates 'Yojangandha': Pune's Lotus Group Unveils Innovative Housing Project In Kothrud

Renowned filmmaker and director Mahesh Manjrekar inaugurated the 'Yojangandha' housing project by Pune-based Lotus Group at Shivtirth Nagar in Kothrud. The event featured chief guests like former Deputy Mayor of Pune Deepak Mankar, corporator Aaba Shilamkar, and Marathi film actor Rahul Solapurkar. Also present were Founder Director Satya Prabha Giri, Director Smita Giri, and Managing Director Jagdish Ghorpade.

'Yojangandha' introduces distinctive ultramodern amenities, including an exclusive art hall named 'You Art' to be a part of all Lotus projects. Recognising the emotional significance of music, the project organised a special musical evening by 'Lotus Family,' featuring a lively mix of Marathi and Hindi film songs, music, dance, comedy, and a special interview with Mahesh Manjrekar conducted by popular RJ Bandya.

Expressing his perspective, Mahesh Manjrekar stated, "A house is not limited to four walls and a roof; it is an architectural reflection of our wishes, aspirations, dreams, and emotions."

Satya Prabha Giri, Director of Lotus, emphasised that 'Yojangandha' transcends being a mere residence; it embodies a perfect companionship situated in the heart of Kothrud. Offering 120 flats, including 2, 3, and 4 BHK options, the project adopts a transparent, customer-oriented approach, prioritising quality and aiming for completion within 36 months. To address the city's parking challenges, the project plans to provide 200 separate parking facilities.

Jagdish Ghorpade highlighted the state-of-the-art facilities incorporated in the construction sector, ensuring a harmonious blend with nature, better education, modern amenities, and health institutions.

The event also showcased RJ Bandya's interview with Mahesh Manjrekar, delving into topics like his upcoming film, challenges in acting, and issues related to the elderly. As a token, a sketch of Mahesh Manjrekar created by Rudra Mahabaleshwar was presented.