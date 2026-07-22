Maharashtra: School Bus Carrying Nearly 40 Students Gets Stuck In Pothole Amid Heavy Rainfall In Nashik - VIDEO

Pune: A video that has gone viral shows a school bus carrying nearly 35 to 40 students getting stuck in a deep pothole in the Dhatrak Phata area of Nashik on Wednesday morning. The incident occurred while the bus was en route to school.
The visuals show one end of the bus badly stuck in the pothole. They further show that the bus tyre became trapped in the mud, while the children on board were seen in a state of panic.
Bus pulled out by locals
Meanwhile, it is believed that continuous heavy rainfall in Nashik since the previous day caused the road to cave in, making the pothole difficult to spot. Following the incident, local residents, with the help of Corporator Priyanka Mane, managed to pull the bus out of the pothole.
Fortunately, no students were injured in the incident.
Earlier school bus accident
In another separate case, a few weeks ago, a school bus carrying nearly 50 students overturned on its way to school, injuring approximately 15 children in Ahilyanagar.
According to reports, the incident occurred after the bus lost control and overturned, injuring the children. The injured students were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.
Upon receiving information about the accident, local residents and civic authorities immediately stepped in and rescued the students on board. Due to the severity of the accident, several injured students were taken to hospital.
Following the accident, police launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the incident.
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