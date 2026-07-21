Nashik: Drunken Gang Wreaks Havoc In Upnagar, Vandalises Parked Vehicles; Residents Demand Stronger Night Patrols |WATCH VIDEO | Sourced

Nashik: Incidents of drunken gangs running amok and vandalising a large number of vehicles have been reported in the Nashik Upnagar and Nashik Road areas during the night. This spree of vandalism has created an atmosphere of fear among local residents, who are now demanding strict action from the police administration.

Late at night, a group of youths, heavily intoxicated, took to the streets. They vandalised two-wheelers and four-wheelers parked along the road by pelting stones at them. They smashed windshields, broke side-view mirrors, and kicked and punched the vehicles. This rampage caused significant chaos in the area.

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An atmosphere of fear has gripped the local community following this incident. "It has become dangerous to even step out of the house late at night. The hooligans who vandalised the vehicles are roaming free," residents expressed. Some citizens alerted the police, but the gangs fled the scene before the authorities could arrive.

Residents have demanded that the police administration increase night patrols and take stern action against the perpetrators. "What are we supposed to do when our vehicles are being vandalised? The police need to step up security at night," said a local resident. This incident has created an atmosphere of tension in the area. The police have initiated an investigation, and the accused are likely to be arrested soon.