Nashik: All Establishments Must Form POSH Committees, Register On SHE Portal By August 15; Collector Warns Of Action | AI

Nashik: Nashik District Collector Ayush Prasad has directed all government, semi-government, private offices, institutions, companies, and establishments in the district to constitute an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act and register it on the SHE Portal by August 15. He warned that action would be taken against establishments failing to comply with the legal requirement.

The directions were issued during the quarterly meeting of the District-Level Monitoring Committee held at the Collector's Office. District Women and Child Development Officer Sunil Dusane and officials from various departments attended the meeting.

Collector Prasad emphasised that every workplace must ensure a safe and dignified environment for women by establishing an Internal Complaints Committee as mandated under the POSH Act and completing registration on the SHE Portal. He instructed concerned departments to verify compliance and initiate legal action against defaulting establishments. He also directed coordinated implementation of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act through the police and protection officers.

The Collector instructed Anganwadi workers to conduct a district-wide survey of widowed, divorced, and abandoned women, verify the availability of Aadhaar cards, Antyodaya cards, and other essential documents, and organise multi-departmental service camps wherever necessary to help them access government welfare schemes.

He further directed authorities to regularly compile and submit data on women affected by domestic violence, while Gram Panchayats should provide counselling and ensure necessary protection. Police were instructed to increase patrolling around women's hostels and girls' residential schools to enhance safety.

Collector Prasad also announced a separate meeting under his chairmanship to address residential and other issues faced by women government employees. He directed all government offices to appoint nodal officers to ensure that pregnant and lactating women receive priority service without unnecessary visits to government offices.

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To prevent child marriages, he ordered separate meetings with Police Patils and Gram Sevaks in villages where such cases have been reported. Marriage service providers across the district will also be required to submit affidavits declaring that they will not facilitate child marriages.

Regarding adoption, the Collector stressed that only the legal adoption process should be followed. He directed authorities to regularise past adoptions carried out through notarised documents or stamp papers and instructed that notices be issued to all notaries and sub-registrars, warning them against registering any illegal adoption cases.