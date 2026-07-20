Nashik: Girish Mahajan Sets March 2027 Deadline For Simhastha Ghats And Infrastructure Works | Sourced

Nashik: Maharashtra Water Resources, Disaster Management and Kumbh Mela Minister Girish Mahajan has directed all concerned departments to complete the ongoing Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 infrastructure works in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar by March 2027, while maintaining high construction quality.



The directions were issued during a meeting of the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela Authority held on Sunday. Mayor Himgauri Adke, Deputy Mayor Vilas Shinde, Authority Chairman Dr Praveen Gedam, Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik, Kumbh Mela Commissioner Shekhar Singh, Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri, Collector Ayush Prasad, Superintendent of Police Dr D. S. Swami and Water Resources Chief Engineer Prakash Misal were among those present.



Mahajan reviewed the progress of ongoing ghat construction, road development and allied infrastructure works in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar. He assessed implementation challenges, pending issues and the need for inter-departmental coordination, directing all agencies to ensure timely completion before March 2027.



He stressed that departments including Water Resources, Revenue, Land Records, Police and Forest should work in close coordination to resolve bottlenecks and accelerate execution.



During the review, officials presented updates on several key projects, including:

Construction of ghats on the right bank of the Godavari near the Godavari-Kapila confluence.

Development of a ghat on the left bank near the Godavari-Nandini confluence at Takli.

Development of the Odha Ram Ghat and surrounding area near Ganpati Temple for the royal bathing (Shahi Snan).

Construction and development of ghats near Dasak on both the right and left banks.

New ghat construction and related works on both banks of the Godavari at Trimbakeshwar.

The Gautami Godavari Dam–Trimbakeshwar Lift Scheme, aimed at filling decentralised water reservoirs and ensuring a perennial flow of the Godavari through the Trimbakeshwar region.



Chief Engineer Prakash Misal briefed the minister through a detailed presentation, while Divisional Commissioner Dr Praveen Gedam, Kumbh Mela Commissioner Shekhar Singh and Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri also updated the meeting on the progress of Simhastha-related works.