 BREAKING: School Bus Carrying Students Overturns In Kota; 1 Dead, 50 Injured | Video
The bus belonged to Satyam School located in Shubhash Nagar.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 03:54 PM IST
Kota: A school bus with children met with an accident in Kota, Rajasthan on Monday afternoon. According to the reports, the steering wheel of the bus malfunctioned because of which the driver lost control of the bus and the bus plunged approximately 10 ft into a vacant land across the main road. The bus belonged to a private school and the incident occurred at around 1 PM in the afternoon.

According to News 24, one student reportedly died while 50 others were injured in the accident. One other is said to be in a critical condition.

The children were rescued after the onlookers shattered the window glass of the bus and helped the kids to escape the bus. Rajasthan police also arrived at the incident.

Latur Lal, a former Kota North councillor for ward-29 told News 24 that the bus overturned unexpectedly on its way to drop the children home from school.

This is a breaking story, further details are awaited.

