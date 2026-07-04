Maharashtra Tragedy: School Bus Carrying 50 Students Overturned In Ahilyanagar, Leaving 15 Injured & 1 Under Critical Condition; VIDEO

School bus carrying 50 students overturned in Ahilyanagar. |

In a shocking incident that came to light from Ahilyanagar, a school bus carrying 50 students overturned on its way to school, injuring approximately 15 children on Saturday.

A video shared by NextMinuteNews shows the bus completely overturned on one side. People were also seen gathered near the spot, trying to determine the cause of the accident.

Ahilyanagar - A school bus carrying around 50 students overturned in Ahilyanagar on Saturday, injuring approximately 15 children.The incident occurred when the bus lost control and flipped over. The injured students were immediately rushed to nearby hospitals for medical… pic.twitter.com/W1aeR4ihxX — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) July 4, 2026

Students rushed to hospital

It is reported that the incident occurred after the bus lost control and overturned, injuring the children. The injured students were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Upon receiving information about the incident, local authorities and rescue teams reached the spot and assisted in evacuating the students. The video also shows injured students being taken to hospital for the medical treatment.

According to indiatvnews, the accident took place near Kondhwad village in the Rahuri area of Ahilyanagar, where the bus lost control and overturned on one side, injuring nearly 15 students, while one remains in critical condition.

Police begin investigation

Following the accident, police initiated an investigation to determine the exact cause of the incident.

Chembur Bus Accident

Meanwhile, in a separate case a few days ago, an 11-year-old school student was killed after a tree collapsed on a school bus on 11 Number Road in Chembur. A total of 18 students were trapped inside the bus, while four were immediately rushed to hospital for treatment. However, one student died due to the tree fall.

According to reports, the deceased child was identified as 11-year-old Vihan Shrivastav, who was declared dead following the tragic incident. Officials confirmed that the incident took place at around 3 pm. Upon receiving information about the incident, rescue efforts were immediately launched to free the trapped students, officials said.