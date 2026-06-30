Mumbai School Bus Tragedy: 11-Year-Old Killed, Four Injured As Uprooted Peepal Tree Crashes Onto Vehicle In Chembur | AI

Mumbai: An 11-year-old student lost his life and four others were injured after a roadside peepal (pimple) tree was uprooted and fell on a school bus in Mumbai's Chembur area on Tuesday afternoon.

BMC Confirms Tree Collapse on Universal High School Bus at 2:58 PM

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the incident was reported by the Mumbai Fire Brigade at 2:58 pm. The accident took place near Heritage Pride, Road No. 11, Chembur, when a roadside tree collapsed onto a school bus belonging to Universal High School. The bus, a Make Force vehicle bearing registration number MH03/CV-7439, was carrying students at the time of the incident.

Rescue teams, along with local residents and the bus conductor, immediately launched rescue operations. 12 children trapped inside the bus were evacuated.

Five Injured Rush to Zen Hospital – Four Reported Stable

Five students sustained injuries in the incident and were rushed to Zen Hospital for treatment. Hospital authorities stated that four of the injured children are in stable condition.

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However, Vihan Shrivastav, 11, who had suffered critical injuries, was declared dead at 4:23 pm, according to information provided by the on-duty medical officer at Zen Hospital.

The BMC said rescue operations were carried out promptly following the incident. The exact cause of the tree being uprooted is yet to be officially determined.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.

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