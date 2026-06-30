TG TET Answer Key 2026 Released At tgtet.aptonline.in; Raise Objections Until July 2

TG TET Answer Key 2026: The Department of School Education, Telangana has released the TG TET Answer Key 2026 on the official website, tgtet.aptonline.in. Along with the provisional answer key, the department has also made the TG TET Response Sheet 2026 available for candidates who appeared for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET).

Candidates can now log in using their registration details to download the provisional answer key and response sheet for Paper I and Paper II. By comparing their responses with the official answer key, candidates can estimate their probable scores before the declaration of the TG TET Result 2026. Those who find discrepancies in the provisional key can submit objections within the stipulated time through the official portal.

Candidates can also raise objections against the TG TET 2026 Preliminary Answer Key from June 30, 2026, to July 2, 2026 (up to 5:00 PM). No objections will be accepted after the deadline.

Direct Link To Access Response Sheet

Direct Link To Raise Objections

TG TET Answer Key 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to download the answer key:

Step 1: Visit the official TG TET website at tgtet.aptonline.in.

Step 2: Click on the TG TET Answer Key 2026 or Candidate Response Sheet link.

Step 3: Enter your Journal Number/Registration Number and Date of Birth.

Step 4: Select the relevant paper (Paper I or Paper II).

Step 5: View the answer key and response sheet.

Step 6: Download and save both documents for reference.

TG TET Answer Key 2026: How to Raise Objections

Candidates who believe any answer in the provisional answer key is incorrect can challenge it through the official objection portal. Follow these steps below:

Step 1: Visit the official TG TET website at tgtet.aptonline.in

Step 2: Log in using your registration credentials.

Step 3: Click on the 'Answer Key Objection' link.

Step 4: Select the relevant paper and question.

Step 5: Enter the Question ID and choose the answer you believe is correct.

Step 6: Upload supporting documents or references, if required.

Step 7: Submit the objection before the last date and keep a copy of the acknowledgement.

After reviewing all objections, the Department of School Education will publish the final answer key, which will be used for preparing the results.

TG TET Answer Key 2026: How to Calculate TG TET 2026 Score

Candidates can estimate their probable marks using the provisional answer key and response sheet by following the official marking scheme.

Download both the response sheet and answer key.

Compare your marked answers with the official answers.

Award 1 mark for every correct answer.

Do not deduct any marks for incorrect or unanswered questions, as there is no negative marking.

Add the total number of correct answers to calculate your expected score out of 150 marks.

TG TET Answer Key 2026: Qualifying Marks

General Category: Minimum 90 marks (60%)

Backward Classes (BC): Minimum 75 marks (50%)

Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Differently Abled Candidates: Minimum 60 marks (40%)

Candidates who score the minimum qualifying marks for their respective category will be eligible for the TG TET 2026 Certificate, subject to the final result declared by the Department of School Education, Telangana.