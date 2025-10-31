Maharashtra Local Body Polls: Know How Much Candidates Can Now Spend In Your City | Newsonair

Political parties in the Maharashtra state are currently looking forward to the upcoming local body elections. And the aspiring candidates are also gearing up for it. Meanwhile, after eight years, the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) has made a major change in the expenditure limit of candidates for the local body elections.

The Election Commission announced on Thursday that candidates in A-Grade municipal corporations like Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur will now be able to spend a maximum of Rs 15 lakh. This amendment has been made keeping in mind the upcoming municipal elections.

According to the State Election Commission, the election expenditure limit for candidates in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur, which fall under the A-Grade category, has been fixed at Rs 15 lakh. While for B-Grade municipal corporations like Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nashik and Thane, this limit has been fixed at Rs 13 lakh.

Candidates in C-Grade municipal corporations like Kalyan-Dombivli, Navi Mumbai, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Vasai-Virar will now be able to spend up to Rs 11 lakh.

Moreover, for the remaining 19 D-Grade municipal corporations, the limit has been fixed at Rs 9 lakh. According to the commission, this is the first time this amendment has been made since 2017.