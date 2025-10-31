 Maharashtra Local Body Polls: Know How Much Candidates Can Now Spend In Your City
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneMaharashtra Local Body Polls: Know How Much Candidates Can Now Spend In Your City

Maharashtra Local Body Polls: Know How Much Candidates Can Now Spend In Your City

After eight years, the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) has made a major change in the expenditure limit of candidates for the local body elections.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 02:51 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Local Body Polls: Know How Much Candidates Can Now Spend In Your City | Newsonair

Political parties in the Maharashtra state are currently looking forward to the upcoming local body elections. And the aspiring candidates are also gearing up for it. Meanwhile, after eight years, the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) has made a major change in the expenditure limit of candidates for the local body elections.

The Election Commission announced on Thursday that candidates in A-Grade municipal corporations like Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur will now be able to spend a maximum of Rs 15 lakh. This amendment has been made keeping in mind the upcoming municipal elections.

According to the State Election Commission, the election expenditure limit for candidates in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur, which fall under the A-Grade category, has been fixed at Rs 15 lakh. While for B-Grade municipal corporations like Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nashik and Thane, this limit has been fixed at Rs 13 lakh.

Read Also
Who is Anup More? All You Need To Know About The BJP Youth Wing State President Who Recently...
article-image

Candidates in C-Grade municipal corporations like Kalyan-Dombivli, Navi Mumbai, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Vasai-Virar will now be able to spend up to Rs 11 lakh.

FPJ Shorts
Major Setback For Thackeray Camp Ahead Of BMC Polls! Sanjay Raut Takes Two-Month Break From Public Life Amid Declining Health
Major Setback For Thackeray Camp Ahead Of BMC Polls! Sanjay Raut Takes Two-Month Break From Public Life Amid Declining Health
TGBIE TS IPE 1st & 2nd Year Exam Datesheet 2026 Out; Check Full Timetable Here
TGBIE TS IPE 1st & 2nd Year Exam Datesheet 2026 Out; Check Full Timetable Here
BPSC 71st Prelims 2025 Final Answer Key Out; Candidates Can Raise Objections Till November 8
BPSC 71st Prelims 2025 Final Answer Key Out; Candidates Can Raise Objections Till November 8
UCEED, CEED 2026 Registration Ends Today At IIT Bombay; Apply By 11:55 PM At Official Portals
UCEED, CEED 2026 Registration Ends Today At IIT Bombay; Apply By 11:55 PM At Official Portals

Moreover, for the remaining 19 D-Grade municipal corporations, the limit has been fixed at Rs 9 lakh. According to the commission, this is the first time this amendment has been made since 2017.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Crime: Gambling Den Busted In Savangi; Two Minor Girls Kidnapped From...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Crime: Gambling Den Busted In Savangi; Two Minor Girls Kidnapped From...

Pune: Health Minister Prakash Abitkar Urges Serum Institute To Lead Cervical Cancer Vaccine Drive

Pune: Health Minister Prakash Abitkar Urges Serum Institute To Lead Cervical Cancer Vaccine Drive

Maharashtra Local Body Polls: Know How Much Candidates Can Now Spend In Your City

Maharashtra Local Body Polls: Know How Much Candidates Can Now Spend In Your City

Pune: PCMC To Develop 500 Metre Areas Around 11 Metro Stations Under Transit-Oriented Development...

Pune: PCMC To Develop 500 Metre Areas Around 11 Metro Stations Under Transit-Oriented Development...

Pune: 52-Year-Old Woman Dies After Falling Into Society’s Drinking Water Tank In Pimpri-Chinchwad

Pune: 52-Year-Old Woman Dies After Falling Into Society’s Drinking Water Tank In Pimpri-Chinchwad