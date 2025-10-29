Maharashtra Govt Approves Rs 5 Crore Namo Tourism Centre At Salher Fort In Nashik |

Nashik: A Namo Tourism Information and Facility Centre will be established at Salher Fort, which has been recognised as a World Heritage Site. The state government has approved a total fund of Rs 5 crore for the project, out of which Rs 1.25 crore has already been disbursed. An official order to this effect has been issued by the Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs.



Under the Regional Tourism Development Scheme, the government has approved the establishment of Namo Tourism Information and Facility Centres at 75 tourist destinations across Maharashtra to provide modern amenities to visitors.



Key Features of the Facility Centre



- Comprehensive information about the tourist site and nearby travel options



- Connection with tour operators



- Security and emergency response centers



- First aid services



- AR–VR experience room for digital tourism experiences



- Multilingual assistance and AI-based services



- Special amenities for differently-abled persons and senior citizens



- Women and child care room



- Cafeteria and modern restrooms



- EV charging station



- Tourism Growth and Local Employment





The project aims to:



Boost tourism development in the region



Create local employment opportunities



Strengthen the local economy



Encourage investment in the tourism sector



Position Maharashtra as a prominent global tourism hub



This initiative is expected to significantly enhance tourism at Salher Fort while providing new livelihood opportunities and economic benefits for the local community.