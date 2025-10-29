 Maharashtra Govt Approves Rs 5 Crore Namo Tourism Centre At Salher Fort In Nashik
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneMaharashtra Govt Approves Rs 5 Crore Namo Tourism Centre At Salher Fort In Nashik

Maharashtra Govt Approves Rs 5 Crore Namo Tourism Centre At Salher Fort In Nashik

A Namo Tourism Information and Facility Centre will be established at Salher Fort, which has been recognised as a World Heritage Site. The state government has approved a total fund of Rs 5 crore for the project, out of which Rs 1.25 crore has already been disbursed.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 06:00 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Govt Approves Rs 5 Crore Namo Tourism Centre At Salher Fort In Nashik |

Nashik: A Namo Tourism Information and Facility Centre will be established at Salher Fort, which has been recognised as a World Heritage Site. The state government has approved a total fund of Rs 5 crore for the project, out of which Rs 1.25 crore has already been disbursed. An official order to this effect has been issued by the Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs.

Under the Regional Tourism Development Scheme, the government has approved the establishment of Namo Tourism Information and Facility Centres at 75 tourist destinations across Maharashtra to provide modern amenities to visitors.

Key Features of the Facility Centre

- Comprehensive information about the tourist site and nearby travel options

- Connection with tour operators

- Security and emergency response centers

- First aid services

- AR–VR experience room for digital tourism experiences

- Multilingual assistance and AI-based services

- Special amenities for differently-abled persons and senior citizens

- Women and child care room

- Cafeteria and modern restrooms

- EV charging station

- Tourism Growth and Local Employment

Read Also
Nashik: Alumni Contribute Rs 3.41 Crore To Zilla Parishad Schools Under 'My School – My Pride'...
article-image



The project aims to:

Boost tourism development in the region

Create local employment opportunities

Strengthen the local economy

Encourage investment in the tourism sector

Position Maharashtra as a prominent global tourism hub

This initiative is expected to significantly enhance tourism at Salher Fort while providing new livelihood opportunities and economic benefits for the local community.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Three Held In Hadapsar For Mephedrone Peddling, Including Transgender Person

Pune: Three Held In Hadapsar For Mephedrone Peddling, Including Transgender Person

Pune Crime: Three Arrested, Including Transgender Person, With Mephedrone Worth ₹4.3 Lakh

Pune Crime: Three Arrested, Including Transgender Person, With Mephedrone Worth ₹4.3 Lakh

Samsung's HARMAN Announces Rs 345 Crore Investment In Pune Plant; To Create 300 New Jobs

Samsung's HARMAN Announces Rs 345 Crore Investment In Pune Plant; To Create 300 New Jobs

Pune: MIT-Institute Of Design To Host National Design Conference 'Quasar 2025' On October 30-31

Pune: MIT-Institute Of Design To Host National Design Conference 'Quasar 2025' On October 30-31

Jalgaon Women's Self-Help Groups Earn Rs 1.18 Crore During Diwali Through 200+ Stalls

Jalgaon Women's Self-Help Groups Earn Rs 1.18 Crore During Diwali Through 200+ Stalls