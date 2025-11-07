 Maharashtra Fraud: ‘Godwoman’, 2 Others Detained In Nashik For Duping Pune Techie Of ₹14 Crore
Maharashtra Fraud: 'Godwoman', 2 Others Detained In Nashik For Duping Pune Techie Of ₹14 Crore

A self-proclaimed godwoman and two others have been detained in a case in Pune where she allegedly duped an IT professional of Rs 14 crore on pretext of healing his two daughters battling health issues through her "spiritual powers", police said on Friday.

PTIUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 06:25 PM IST
Police detain a self-proclaimed godwoman and two others from Nashik for allegedly cheating a Pune-based software engineer of ₹14 crore through false spiritual healing claims | Representative Image

Pune, Nov 7: A self-proclaimed godwoman and two others have been detained in a case in Pune where she allegedly duped an IT professional of Rs 14 crore on pretext of healing his two daughters battling health issues through her "spiritual powers", police said on Friday.

The software engineer, Dipak Dolas, a few days ago approached the Pune police with a complaint alleging he was cheated by the godwoman who claimed to possess spiritual healing powers.

Police Action

Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said, "A case of cheating was lodged at the Kothrud Police station and later it was transferred to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW). Three persons were detained from Nashik. The process to arrest them was underway." Police confirmed the self-styled healer was among those detained, but did not provide further details.

How the Fraud Happened

The complainant claimed the godwoman assured his family that she could heal his daughters by invoking "divine intervention".

She persuaded them to sell their properties, including a house in the United Kingdom, where the techie once worked, real estate in Pune, and agricultural land in their native village.

Pune Cyber Police Arrest Telangana Engineer For ₹2.46 Crore Online University Fraud
Aftermath

Dolas transferred nearly Rs 14 crore to the woman over a period of time, the complaint claimed. He alleged that despite paying the money, their daughters' health did not improve, prompting them to approach the police.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

