Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Shots Fired At Independent Candidate’s House In Jalgaon

Representative pic

Unidentified assailants fired three bullets at the house of independent candidate Sheikh Ahmed Hussain Ghulam Hussain in the Jalgaon City constituency early on Monday morning, sparking tension in the area. Sheikh Ahmed, who is also the district president of AIMIM, is contesting independently after being denied his party’s official nomination.

The incident occurred at around 4am when Sheikh Ahmed was asleep. Upon hearing loud noises, he discovered shattered window glass and bullet holes in his house. The police, who were alerted immediately, recovered three empty cartridges from the road and a bullet inside the house. CCTV footage revealed a motorcycle near the house at 3.42am.

The District Election Officer, Superintendent of Police, and an Election Commission observer rushed to the spot to oversee the investigation. The police are reviewing the CCTV footage and conducting further inquiries.

Sheikh Ahmed stated he has no suspicions regarding the identity of the attacker. This is the second such incident in the district during the ongoing elections, following a similar case in Bodwad under the Muktainagar constituency.