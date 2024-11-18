Maharashtra Assembly Polls: ₹90 Lakh Seized From Private Bus En Route From Mumbai To Nanded | Pixabay

The Stationary Observation Squad (SOS) seized three bags filled with cash amounting to ₹89,78,500 in a bus going from Mumbai to Nanded at Chikhli Phata in Basmath tehsil on Sunday morning. The squad has arrested three residents of Nanded in this connection.

As per the directives of the Election Commission of India (EC), the district administration and the police department have kept a strict vigil on the vehicles coming into the district. On November 17 at 11am, the SOS checked the luggage of the passengers on a bus going from Mumbai to Nanded. The team searched the luggage of the passengers at Chikhli Phata. The squad found cash in the bags of Pradeep Shinde, Vaibhav Shinde and Vitthal Kadam (all residents of Nanded). The total amount of cash was ₹89,78,500. The squad took all three persons into custody for further investigation and allowed the bus to leave.

The police are presently conducting an inquiry into the three persons and the sources of money. The police are investigating why these people were carrying such a huge amount of money. Earlier, more than ₹1 crore cash was seized in the Hingoli district a few days back. The Income Tax Department is also investigating the matter presently. The cash seized from the bus has been deposited with the treasury office at Basmath.