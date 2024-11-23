 Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024: BJP's Hemant Rasane Defeats Ravindra Dhangekar, Snatches Kasba from Congress, Celebrations Begin
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 23, 2024, 12:34 PM IST
article-image
Ravindra Dhangekar and Hemant Rasane |

In what can be termed a major victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Hemant Rasane has reclaimed the Kasba constituency from Congress by defeating incumbent MLA Ravindra Dhangekar. The final margin of victory will be updated soon.

Kasba, once a stronghold of the BJP, was captured by Congress in the recently held bypoll, where Dhangekar triumphed over Rasane.

Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024: Siddharth Shirole, Hemant Rasane, Mahesh Landge, Madhuri...
This marks the second consecutive defeat for Dhangekar, who was also defeated by Muralidhar Mohol in the general elections. Rasane's win is seen as a major victory for the BJP in the region, and celebrations have already begun among his supporters.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to hold the Maharashtra Legislative Party meeting on November 25 and the oath-taking ceremony on 26, sources said on Saturday. A larger meeting of the Yuti alliance is also likely to be held around the same time. This comes after the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra crossed the crucial majority mark, as per the Election Commission data around 11 am.

