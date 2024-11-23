 Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 Results: Amit Deshmukh Wins, Dheeraj Deshmukh Loses in Latur
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneMaharashtra Assembly Election 2024 Results: Amit Deshmukh Wins, Dheeraj Deshmukh Loses in Latur

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 Results: Amit Deshmukh Wins, Dheeraj Deshmukh Loses in Latur

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh has campaigned for his brothers and Maharashtra Congress leader Amit and Dheeraj both and appealed for votes.

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Saturday, November 23, 2024, 07:27 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 results: Amit Deshmukh Wins, Dheeraj Deshmukh Loses in Latur |

In a dramatic turn of events from Latur, Congress appears to face a sweet-bitter setback, as its candidates battle close contests against BJP's strong challengers.

In Latur rural, in a closely contested race, Ramesh Kashiram Karad of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious securing 112,051 votes, with a margin of 6,595 votes over Dhiraj Vilasrao Deshmukh of the Indian National Congress (INC), who garnered 105,456 votes.

While in Latur city, Amit Vilasrao Deshmukh of the Indian National Congress (INC) has secured victory in the Latur constituency, winning with a margin of 6,973 votes. He garnered 112,618 votes, while Dr. Archana Patil Chakurkar of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) trailed behind with 105,545 votes.

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh has campaigned for his brothers and Maharashtra Congress leader Amit and Dheeraj both and appealed for votes.

FPJ Shorts
Samajwadi Party's Abu Asim Azmi Wins Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Seat In Close Contest Against AIMIM's Ateeque Ahmad Khan
Samajwadi Party's Abu Asim Azmi Wins Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Seat In Close Contest Against AIMIM's Ateeque Ahmad Khan
'Apni Beti Se Puch Lena...': Prajakta Koli Reacts To Woman Who Blamed Her For Teaching Young Girls To Marry Late
'Apni Beti Se Puch Lena...': Prajakta Koli Reacts To Woman Who Blamed Her For Teaching Young Girls To Marry Late
Pakistan: At Least 37 Killed, Dozens Injured In Sectarian Violence In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province; Visuals Surface
Pakistan: At Least 37 Killed, Dozens Injured In Sectarian Violence In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province; Visuals Surface
Jharkhand Assembly Election Results 2024: CM Hemant Soren Promises 'Abua Raj' After Historic Victory, Secures 2nd Consecutive Term; (VIDEO)
Jharkhand Assembly Election Results 2024: CM Hemant Soren Promises 'Abua Raj' After Historic Victory, Secures 2nd Consecutive Term; (VIDEO)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 Results: Amit Deshmukh Wins, Dheeraj Deshmukh Loses in Latur

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 Results: Amit Deshmukh Wins, Dheeraj Deshmukh Loses in Latur

Maharashtra Assembly Election Results: NCP-AP's Chetan Tupe Defeats Prashant Jagtap of Sharad Pawar...

Maharashtra Assembly Election Results: NCP-AP's Chetan Tupe Defeats Prashant Jagtap of Sharad Pawar...

Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Rohit RR Patil Becomes Youngest MLA and Dances with Joy; Jayant...

Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Rohit RR Patil Becomes Youngest MLA and Dances with Joy; Jayant...

Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Massive Setback for Congress as Balasaheb Thorat Loses Sangamner...

Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Massive Setback for Congress as Balasaheb Thorat Loses Sangamner...

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: NCP-AP's Dilip Walse Patil Escapes Defeat with Mere Margin of...

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: NCP-AP's Dilip Walse Patil Escapes Defeat with Mere Margin of...