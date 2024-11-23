Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 results: Amit Deshmukh Wins, Dheeraj Deshmukh Loses in Latur |

In a dramatic turn of events from Latur, Congress appears to face a sweet-bitter setback, as its candidates battle close contests against BJP's strong challengers.

In Latur rural, in a closely contested race, Ramesh Kashiram Karad of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious securing 112,051 votes, with a margin of 6,595 votes over Dhiraj Vilasrao Deshmukh of the Indian National Congress (INC), who garnered 105,456 votes.

While in Latur city, Amit Vilasrao Deshmukh of the Indian National Congress (INC) has secured victory in the Latur constituency, winning with a margin of 6,973 votes. He garnered 112,618 votes, while Dr. Archana Patil Chakurkar of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) trailed behind with 105,545 votes.

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh has campaigned for his brothers and Maharashtra Congress leader Amit and Dheeraj both and appealed for votes.