Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne Promises Farmers’ Loan Waiver Discussion With CM & Deputy CMs

Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharane | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne speaking to reporters in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Thursday said that farmers in Maharashtra must be helped, and there is no disagreement regarding the loan waiver, which is being demanded by everyone in political circles. He promised to find a solution for this after discussion with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CMs Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde.

Dattatray Bharne said, “The farmer is in distress. Farmers must be helped. There is no disagreement among anyone regarding the farmers' loan waiver. The Chief Minister and both Deputy Chief Ministers will discuss the agitation for the farmers' loan waiver and find a solution after discussions with Bacchu Kadu.” He also stated that the amount of compensation for all farmers affected by the heavy rains will be deposited in their accounts within ten days.

Agriculture Minister Bharne interacted with reporters in Wakad on Thursday as he was attending an event. At that time, he also said, 'It has been raining in the state for the last six months. The rainfall is extremely heavy. In a single day, rainfall equivalent to a year is occurring. Due to this, farmers have suffered immense losses. Agriculture, livestock have been washed away. Water entered homes, and houses collapsed. There has been widespread damage due to heavy rainfall.”

“Damage assessments through a panchanama were carried out on a war footing. The assessment work is now complete. The compensation amount has already been deposited in the accounts of many farmers. For the farmers whose accounts have not yet received the amount, it will be deposited in their bank accounts within ten days. Farmers should be patient, the government is with them,” Bharne added.

Bharne also said that the Maharashtra Government announced financial assistance of ₹32,000 crore for the farmers affected by heavy rains. An additional ₹11,000 crore has been sanctioned for this. Farmers who are paying taxes, whose financial condition is good, will be excluded from the compensation. “It is the duty of the government to help the farmers affected by heavy rains get back on their feet. The government is fulfilling that duty,” said Bharne.