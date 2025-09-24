Latur: ‘Majha Ghar’ Transforms Walls Into Classrooms For Underprivileged Children | Sourced

Latur: In an inspiring initiative to ignite a love for learning among underprivileged children, the 'Majha Ghar', an ashram run by Manus Pratishthan at Budhoda-Wangjewadi in the district, has transformed its walls into vibrant storytellers.

Sharad and Sangeeta Zare set up the 'Majha Ghar' to educate the underprivileged children based on the 'Nai Talim' concept of Gandhiji teaching children self-reliance while making education joyful.

Last year, children crafted decorative lanterns, herbal powders, and earthen lamps for Diwali. Their sales earned around Rs 2 lakh, which the students themselves invested into painting and decorating the walls of the shelter home (Majha Ghar). What emerged is nothing short of magical: walls filled with learning resources, art, and knowledge that now speak to the children every day.

Every wall has become a canvas of knowledge. Painted murals cover a wide range of subjects: Marathi alphabets, months in Marathi and English, grammar lessons, directions, multiplication tables, addition, subtraction, division, English vocabulary, time measurement, and parts of the human body. The walls also feature a solar system, alongside maps of Maharashtra and India.