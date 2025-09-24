 Latur: ‘Majha Ghar’ Transforms Walls Into Classrooms For Underprivileged Children
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneLatur: ‘Majha Ghar’ Transforms Walls Into Classrooms For Underprivileged Children

Latur: ‘Majha Ghar’ Transforms Walls Into Classrooms For Underprivileged Children

Sharad and Sangeeta Zare set up the 'Majha Ghar' to educate the underprivileged children based on the 'Nai Talim' concept of Gandhiji teaching children self-reliance while making education joyful

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 06:54 PM IST
article-image
Latur: ‘Majha Ghar’ Transforms Walls Into Classrooms For Underprivileged Children | Sourced

Latur: In an inspiring initiative to ignite a love for learning among underprivileged children, the 'Majha Ghar', an ashram run by Manus Pratishthan at Budhoda-Wangjewadi in the district, has transformed its walls into vibrant storytellers.

Sharad and Sangeeta Zare set up the 'Majha Ghar' to educate the underprivileged children based on the 'Nai Talim' concept of Gandhiji teaching children self-reliance while making education joyful.

Read Also
Pune: PMC Claims Of Adding 100 New Beds At Kamla Nehru Hospital, But Patients Still Await Treatment
article-image

Last year, children crafted decorative lanterns, herbal powders, and earthen lamps for Diwali. Their sales earned around Rs 2 lakh, which the students themselves invested into painting and decorating the walls of the shelter home (Majha Ghar). What emerged is nothing short of magical: walls filled with learning resources, art, and knowledge that now speak to the children every day.

Every wall has become a canvas of knowledge. Painted murals cover a wide range of subjects: Marathi alphabets, months in Marathi and English, grammar lessons, directions, multiplication tables, addition, subtraction, division, English vocabulary, time measurement, and parts of the human body. The walls also feature a solar system, alongside maps of Maharashtra and India.

FPJ Shorts
‘I Love Mohammad’ Posters Reach Mumbai, Row Intensifies With Statewide Protests
‘I Love Mohammad’ Posters Reach Mumbai, Row Intensifies With Statewide Protests
Uttar Pradesh News: Kanpur's GGIC Chunniganj Makes History As UP’s First School Offering Free Meals To Senior Girls; VIDEO
Uttar Pradesh News: Kanpur's GGIC Chunniganj Makes History As UP’s First School Offering Free Meals To Senior Girls; VIDEO
Aadhaar Card Downloads Now Available On WhatsApp: Step-By-Step Guide On How To Do It
Aadhaar Card Downloads Now Available On WhatsApp: Step-By-Step Guide On How To Do It
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: District Administration Plans Devotee Facilities Ahead Of Kumbhmela
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: District Administration Plans Devotee Facilities Ahead Of Kumbhmela

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Latur: ‘Majha Ghar’ Transforms Walls Into Classrooms For Underprivileged Children

Latur: ‘Majha Ghar’ Transforms Walls Into Classrooms For Underprivileged Children

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: ‘Utsav Navratricha, Utsav Stree Shakticha’ Campaign Launched At...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: ‘Utsav Navratricha, Utsav Stree Shakticha’ Campaign Launched At...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: District Administration Plans Devotee Facilities Ahead Of Kumbhmela

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: District Administration Plans Devotee Facilities Ahead Of Kumbhmela

Dharashiv: Tiyopachar Puja Of Shri Tuljabhavani Devi Held At Tuljapur On Navratri’s Third Day

Dharashiv: Tiyopachar Puja Of Shri Tuljabhavani Devi Held At Tuljapur On Navratri’s Third Day

Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: Cyber Frauds Bleed ₹ 1.71 Crore In Single Day; Six Cases Registered

Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: Cyber Frauds Bleed ₹ 1.71 Crore In Single Day; Six Cases Registered