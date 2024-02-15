Latur International Film Festival Commences | X/@AbhijaatFilm

The four-day international film festival kicked off in Latur on Thursday, drawing cinephiles from across the region. Organised by the Vilasrao Deshmukh Foundation in collaboration with the Maharashtra Government, Pune Film Festival, and Abhijat Film Society, the event is being held at the PVR Theatre.

A diverse selection of approximately 25 domestic and foreign films will be showcased during the festival, offering attendees a rich cinematic experience. Admission is free for all individuals aged 18 and above.

State Culture Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar inaugurated the festival, marking the official commencement of the cinematic extravaganza. The opening film, 'Blaga's Lessons' from Bulgaria, set the tone for the festival's diverse and captivating lineup.

Among the highlights of the festival are two Marathi films, 'Sthal' directed by Jayant Somalkar and 'Shyamchi Aai' directed by Sujay Dahake, offering a glimpse into the vibrant Marathi cinema landscape.

The festival promises to be a treat for film enthusiasts, culminating on February 18 with the screening of 'A Sensitive Person' directed by Tomas Klein.