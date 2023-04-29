Koyta Gang strikes again: After Pune, violent attack on medical shop in Pimpri-Chinchwad; scary visuals surface

Screengrabs from the viral video |

After spreading terror in Pune, the notorious Koyta Gang seems to have taken up the task of terrorising people in Pimpri Chinchwad area as well.

In a new video surfaced on social media, the gang carrying machetes could be seen vandalizing a medical shop and attacking the shop employee on the counter with their weapons.

Also, at Kamgar Nagar in Pimpri, seven to eight vehicles were vandalized. A case has been registered in the Pimpri police in this regard.

The gang entered the medical shop near Ashok Theater in Pimpri with sharp knives and machetes in their hands and attacked one of the sellers standing at the counter. They also went on to vandalise the shop, while threatening another person standing at the counter. The incident has shaken the residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad, with fear of another impending attack among the traders and citizens in the area.

Watch the video here:

What exactly happened?

According to the police, a group of six people entered the 24-hour medical shop in the middle of the night and stabbed one with a knife. In this incident, a young man working in the medical shop was seriously injured and he is being treated at YCM Hospital of the Municipal Corporation. Meanwhile, while coming out of the medical, the gang broke the glass of the counter with machetes. Also, the same gang has vandalized seven to eight vehicles in the middle of the night.

Terror reign of Koyta gang continues

In recent past, there have been several attacks in Pune led by the gang carrying machetes and knives. They were termed as 'Koyta Gang', name coined after the weapons used by them. The attacks caused panic and distress among the locals. The authorities promptly responded and took necessary actions, resulting in many people being held.

However, the situation seems to have worsened, with reports of Koyta Gang attack in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area. The attack has created an unsettling environment for the city's residents, who now fear for their lives and properties.