 Kothrud Assembly Seat: BJP’s Chandrakant Patil To File Nomination Papers Tomorrow At 10AM
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneKothrud Assembly Seat: BJP’s Chandrakant Patil To File Nomination Papers Tomorrow At 10AM

Kothrud Assembly Seat: BJP’s Chandrakant Patil To File Nomination Papers Tomorrow At 10AM

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) hasn't declared its candidate for the Kothrud seat yet

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 11:28 AM IST
article-image
Kothrud Assembly Seat: BJP’s Chandrakant Patil To File Nomination Papers Tomorrow At 10AM | X/@ChDadaPatil

Maharashtra Minister of Higher and Technical Education Chandrakant Patil, who is Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) candidate for the Kothrud Assembly seat in Pune, will file his nomination papers tomorrow (Thursday, October 24).

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Patil wrote, "Due to the blessings of all the Kothrudkars, I have been announced as a candidate of Mahayuti from the Kothrud Assembly constituency for the upcoming Assembly elections. On October 24, along with all Kothrudkars, I will be going to fill out the nomination form. Be sure to shower your blessings and love upon me, Kothrudkars. This is a humble request."



Meanwhile, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) hasn't declared its candidate for the Kothrud seat yet. However, BJP leader Ujwal Keskar, who is upset with Patil's nomination, has vowed to contest as an independent.

Read Also
Pune: Who is Mayuresh Wanjale? Know All About the Son of Late MLA Ramesh Wanjale and MNS Candidate...
article-image



Speaking to The Free Press Journal earlier, Keskar said, "Chandrakant Patil is an outsider and has little knowledge about the problems of Kothrud. The party workers had urged senior leaders to give a local face as the candidate in this seat. However, the party has again fielded Patil." He continued, "In 2019, when Patil was the party state chief, he wanted a safe seat to contest the Assembly polls, so he chose Kothrud and denied a ticket to sitting MLA Medha Kulkarni. This time he has negated her threat as she has been given a Rajya Sabha seat. Also, Murlidhar Mohol, who could have been in contention for this seat, has become the Lok Sabha MP and has been made the Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation."

Keskar, a former leader of the opposition in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), further said that he is a "senior politician" and that the "BJP should have considered his name."

Read Also
Pune: Election Commission Team Confiscates ₹22.90 Lakh From Trader In Hadapsar
article-image



Additionally, Amol Balwadkar had been another BJP leader who had been vying for the party ticket from Kothrud. He had even challenged the party leadership, stating that he would consider other options if he was not given the ticket. 

FPJ Shorts
RRB NTPC Opens Application Correction Window For Graduates At rrbapply.gov.in
RRB NTPC Opens Application Correction Window For Graduates At rrbapply.gov.in
India & Pakistan Agree To Extend Validity Of Agreement On Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor For 5 Years
India & Pakistan Agree To Extend Validity Of Agreement On Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor For 5 Years
SHOCKING! Old Video Of Jemimah Rodrigues' Participation In Evangelical Event Emerges After Termination Of Khar Gymkhana Membership
SHOCKING! Old Video Of Jemimah Rodrigues' Participation In Evangelical Event Emerges After Termination Of Khar Gymkhana Membership
Uttar Pradesh: Man's Body Found In Burnt Condition Inside Charred Car In Nagla Nainsukh Area; Investigation Underway
Uttar Pradesh: Man's Body Found In Burnt Condition Inside Charred Car In Nagla Nainsukh Area; Investigation Underway
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Five Years On, Vegetable Market In Mohammadwadi Still Not Functional; Citizens Demand It Be...

Pune: Five Years On, Vegetable Market In Mohammadwadi Still Not Functional; Citizens Demand It Be...

Pune: Hyundai Invites PM Modi For Inauguration Of Talegaon Plant; Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis...

Pune: Hyundai Invites PM Modi For Inauguration Of Talegaon Plant; Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis...

Kothrud Assembly Seat: BJP’s Chandrakant Patil To File Nomination Papers Tomorrow At 10AM

Kothrud Assembly Seat: BJP’s Chandrakant Patil To File Nomination Papers Tomorrow At 10AM

‘No Water, No Vote’: Residents Of Pune’s Mohammadwadi & Undri Protest Ahead Of Assembly Polls...

‘No Water, No Vote’: Residents Of Pune’s Mohammadwadi & Undri Protest Ahead Of Assembly Polls...

Pune: Election Commission Team Confiscates ₹22.90 Lakh From Trader In Hadapsar

Pune: Election Commission Team Confiscates ₹22.90 Lakh From Trader In Hadapsar