Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: ABVP Stages Protest Outside Sassoon General Hospital In Pune (VIDEO) | FPJ Photo

Medical students from Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Government Medical College, along with members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), staged a protest outside Sassoon General Hospital on Friday against the alleged rape and murder of a second-year PG student from RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata.

Vaidehi Apte, an intern at Sassoon Hospital, told The Free Press Journal, "Even though this incident occurred far from Pune, women and girls everywhere, do not feel safe. We are demanding justice for the assaulted girl in West Bengal and calling for the protection of all female doctors across the country. Strict legal action against those involved in this heinous crime should be taken."

While addressing the protest, Anil Thombre, State Secretary for West Maharashtra, ABVP, said, "We demand that the Central government take steps to prevent such incidents from recurring. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee should resign if her government is unable to maintain law and order."

Meanwhile, a nationwide withdrawal of services has been announced by doctors of modern medicine, starting from 6am on Saturday to 6am on Sunday, according to an official statement released by the Indian Medical Association (IMA). The IMA also condemned the violence against protesting doctors on the eve of Independence Day.

Dr Sanjay Patil, chairman of the Hospital Board of India, Pune chapter, said, “In the Pune IMA branch, we have 5,000 members, and we will observe the strike. All small, private, and government hospitals, as well as diagnostic centres, will suspend services, with only emergency services being provided. We demand justice for the victim.”