Khadakwasla-Phursungi Tunnel Work Begins: All You Need To Know About Pune’s Rs 2,190 Crore Project | X/ canva (Representative Pic)

The long-awaited tunnel between Khadakwasla and Phursungi was started on Thursday. The development began eighteen months after being cleared by the state technical advisory committee.

Officials said the proposed tunnel is a D-shaped one with a width of 7.8 metres and a height of 3.9 metres, and is expected to transport 1,510 cusecs of water by using gravity to Phursungi, cutting contamination and losses.

After being operational, the 28 km underground tunnel is expected to prevent water evaporation and leakage from the Khadakwasla dam. Moreover, the contractor has been given three years to complete the tunnel and will help to reduce pollution from open canals, while improving Pune’s water supply.

“The Central Government cleared the project's approval on August 11, and the work has now begun. The tender was awarded to Mega Engineering Company,” said Yogesh Sawant, executive engineer, Khadakwasla irrigation division.

Commenting on the environmental clearance, Hanumant Gunale, executive director, Krishna Khore Development Corporation, told HT, “The work has commenced after the environment department issued a no-objection certificate (NOC).”

“A labour camp and a quality control test laboratory have also been set up as the work has started at Wadachi Wadi and Uruli Devachi to construct a road to reach the alignment of the tunnel, which is called an adit,” Sawant added.

According to officials, permissions have been granted for controlled blasting, and facilities like a crusher unit and a ready-mix concrete (RMC) plant are ready. To ensure safety and engineering standards, a special quality control team has also been commissioned.

The project, worth Rs 2,190 crore, is anticipated to save around 2.18 TMC of water every year and facilitate land irrigation to approximately 3,471 hectares. In addition to this, it will also aid in maintaining a steady water supply for both drinking and irrigation purposes in the city as well as adjoining areas, reducing strain on the existing canal system.

Excavation is being carried out using the drill-and-blast method for a tunnel diameter of 6.3 metres. It will have shotcrete, cement-concrete lining, and rock bolts for extra strength and durability. And the upcoming tunnel will replace a part of the existing old Mutha right canal, which has been damaged due to encroachments.

The detailed project report (DPR) has been approved by the Maharashtra government and the chief engineer of the state technical advisory committee. The progress is monitored by the water resources department and is expected to be completed in three years.