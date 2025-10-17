 Jalna ACB Nabs Municipal Commissioner Santosh Khandekar Red-Handed With ₹10 Lakh Bribe
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneJalna ACB Nabs Municipal Commissioner Santosh Khandekar Red-Handed With ₹10 Lakh Bribe

Jalna ACB Nabs Municipal Commissioner Santosh Khandekar Red-Handed With ₹10 Lakh Bribe

According to the complaint, the accused Commissioner Santosh Khandekar had already accepted Rs 40 lakh as a bribe for issuing work orders and project approvals. He later demanded an additional Rs 20 lakh. A partial payment of Rs 10 lakh was scheduled for October 15, 2025

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 04:16 PM IST
article-image
Jalna ACB Nabs Municipal Commissioner Santosh Khandekar Red-Handed With ₹10 Lakh Bribe | Sourced

Santosh Khandekar, Commissioner of the Jalna Municipal Corporation, was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh at his residence near Motibag, Jalna, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Balu Jadhavar.

The complainant, a contractor, had undertaken multiple civic construction projects under the Jalna Municipal Corporation. These included construction of a CC Road and DP Road from Valmiki Nagar (Gandhinagar) Bridge to Ring Road, CC Road and underground drainage work from Bhakkad Farm to Bhawani Nagar, third-floor construction work at the Jalna Municipal Corporation office and cement concrete work on a 24-meter-wide DP Road from APMC Ring Road to Hindnagar.

Read Also
Pune Police Registers Fresh Case Against Fugitive Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal And Followers For...
article-image

The total amount sanctioned for the road work alone was Rs 2.90 crore, of which Rs 1.92 crore had already been disbursed. The remaining payment and clearance of work records were pending approval from the Commissioner.

According to the complaint, the accused Commissioner had already accepted Rs 40 lakh as a bribe for issuing work orders and project approvals. He later demanded an additional Rs 20 lakh. A partial payment of Rs 10 lakh was scheduled for October 15, 2025.

FPJ Shorts
Samsung’s First-Ever Tri-Fold Smartphone May Be Launching In Next Few Weeks
Samsung’s First-Ever Tri-Fold Smartphone May Be Launching In Next Few Weeks
IBPS SO Prelims Result 2025 Declared: Qualified Candidates Eligible For Mains Exam; Get Direct Link Here
IBPS SO Prelims Result 2025 Declared: Qualified Candidates Eligible For Mains Exam; Get Direct Link Here
Mumbai Weather Update: 32°C Feels Like 41°C As City Boils Under October Heat, Netizens Fume Online
Mumbai Weather Update: 32°C Feels Like 41°C As City Boils Under October Heat, Netizens Fume Online
Viral: 3-Year-Old KBC Promo Is A Prediction Of Ishit Bhatt's Episode With Amitabh Bachchan; Watch Video
Viral: 3-Year-Old KBC Promo Is A Prediction Of Ishit Bhatt's Episode With Amitabh Bachchan; Watch Video

The contractor filed a written complaint at the Jalna ACB office on October 15. Acting on this, a trap was laid on October 16, around 7:35 p.m. Khandekar was caught in the act of accepting Rs 10 lakh in cash and was immediately detained.

Read Also
VIDEO: VBA Stages Protest Outside Pune's Modern College After Dalit Man Denied Education Reference
article-image

A mobile phone was also seized during the operation, and further searches at his residence are ongoing.

A formal case has been registered against the accused at the Kadim Police Station, and legal proceedings are underway, said Jadhavar.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik Jail Initiative Offers Inmates 'Opportunity To Rebuild Their Lives,' Says Collector Ayush...

Nashik Jail Initiative Offers Inmates 'Opportunity To Rebuild Their Lives,' Says Collector Ayush...

Nashik: MVPS Hospital Launches 'Eye-On-Wheels' Mobile Service For Free Check-ups

Nashik: MVPS Hospital Launches 'Eye-On-Wheels' Mobile Service For Free Check-ups

Nashik: District Health Officer Directs Increased Vigilance For A Healthy Diwali

Nashik: District Health Officer Directs Increased Vigilance For A Healthy Diwali

Pune: Suryadatta Group Launches ‘Suryabharat’ Centre To Foster Student Startups

Pune: Suryadatta Group Launches ‘Suryabharat’ Centre To Foster Student Startups

MOTOTECH 2025: Experts Say India Can Become Global Auto Manufacturing Platform

MOTOTECH 2025: Experts Say India Can Become Global Auto Manufacturing Platform