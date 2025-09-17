Jalgaon To Celebrate ‘Swachhhotsav’ Fortnight From Sept 17 To Oct 2 | File Photo (Representative Pic)

Jalgaon district will celebrate the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gram) Phase-2 cleanliness fortnight from September 17 to October 2 under the theme “Swachhhotsav”.

Chief Executive Officer and Zilla Parishad Administrator Minal Karanwal urged citizens, institutions, schools, colleges, NGOs, women’s self-help groups, and government departments to actively participate in the campaign.

“The 'Swachhta Hi Seva Fortnight” is not just a campaign but a celebration of collective action. Jalgaon district can become clean, healthy, and water-secure only with the participation of all citizens,” Karanwal said.

During the fortnight, activities will include identifying and cleaning unclean areas, maintaining public spaces, conducting Safaimitra safety camps, promoting eco-friendly and zero-waste festivals, and spreading awareness on the Swachh Sujal Village concept. Special Gram Sabhas will be organised, and more model villages free from open defecation and clean water villages will be declared.

A nationwide Shramdaan under the theme “One Day – One Hour – Together” has been scheduled on Sep 25. Karanwal encouraged maximum citizen participation in collective cleanliness work in their villages on this day.

The campaign will be launched on Sep 17 with active involvement from local organisations, government departments, public representatives, social workers, NGOs, and celebrities. Project Director of the Water and Sanitation Department, Sachin Panzhade, also appealed for widespread participation to make the initiative a success