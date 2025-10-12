Jalgaon: 'Think Country First', Minister Sanjay Savkare Urges Students At Yuvarang 2025 |

India has given two valuable gifts to the world - music and art. In Yuvarang 2025, the university has provided students with the opportunity to show their good performance in the field of Indian music and art for the last 25 years.

The state's Textile Minister, Hon. Sanjay Savkare, appealed to the students to take advantage of it while speaking at the prize distribution ceremony of the inter-collegiate Yuvarang Youth Festival organised by poetess Bahinabai Chaudhary North Maharashtra University today.

The Yuvarang 2025 general championship was won by Mulji Jetha College of Khandesh College Education Society, while the runner-up was Dadasaheb Dr. Suresh G. Patil College, Chopra of Mahatma Gandhi Shikshan Mandal. A total of 1800 students from 117 colleges participated in this Yuvarang, including a significant number of 950 female students.

While guiding the youth, Minister Savkare further said that while growing up, one should think of the country first. Confidence should be constantly increased. The memories of Yuvarang will be useful to the students throughout their lives.

While guiding the young students, actress Ketaki Mategaonkar said that the students should keep believing in the talent they have and move forward, keep their passion along with their studies. Let their faith remain strong and it will take you to the list of successful people.

Saying this, she said that she could not live a college life because she had to work on stage soon, but today she said that she has experience in the Yuvarang program.

MLA Suresh Bhole said that culture and values are preserved through Yuvarang. Talent is important along with education, and students can make a career through it too, considering their parents as their idols. No one has worked as hard as they have in shaping you. Appealing to you to maintain loyalty to them, she also said that you should always be a leader towards the nation.

The welcoming president of Yuvarang, Rajendra Nannaware, said that the Gen-Z storm in other countries of the world is on a negative footing; on the contrary, the young generation in India is considering constructive patriotism and nationalism, saying that the glorious history of our country is constructive.

The students appealed to do positive and constructive work on it, not by declaring patriotism, environment, respect for women, and caste discrimination at the individual level. While concluding the presidential address, Vice Chancellor Prof. V. L. Maheshwari said that art is a powerful medium of expression. He appreciated the art, discipline and sportsmanship presented by the artists participating in the youth festival.

The director of the organising college, Prof. Dr Priti Agarwal said that the college was able to prove itself with the opportunity given by the university to organise Yuvarang and thanked the university for giving the opportunity to organize it.

On this occasion, the stage was presided over by Vice Chancellor Prof. V. L. Maheshwari, actress Ketaki Mategaonkar, Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. S. T. Ingle, A. Suresh Bhole, Prof. Sunil Kulkarni, Welcome Chairman Rajendra Nannaware, Management Council Member Dr. Pavitra Patil, Prof. Surekha Palve, Finance and Accounts Officer CA Ravindra Patil, Director of Student Development Department Dr. Jayendra Lekurwale, College Director Dr. Priti Agarwal, Coordinator Dr. Sanjay Shekhawat were present. The program was moderated by Prof. Veena Mahajan and Prof. Rafiq Sheikh. Vote of thanks was given by Registrar Dr. Vinod Patil.