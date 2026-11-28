Jalgaon: Balgandharva Music Festival's Silver Jubilee Edition From January 7 To 10 | Sourced

Jalgaon: The Silver Jubilee edition of the Balgandharva Music Festival will be held in Jalgaon from January 7 to 10, 2027. The festival will open with a classical vocal recital by Pandita Manjusha Patil-Kulkarni.

Deepak Chandorkar, Executive Trustee of the Late Vasantrao Chandorkar Memorial Foundation, announced the schedule at a press conference on Friday. Recognised by music enthusiasts as a cultural benchmark for Indian classical music in the Khandesh region, the festival is being organised by the Foundation under the aegis of the Cultural Affairs Department of the Maharashtra Government.

He also announced the names of the artists who will perform during the four-day festival. The event, which has put Jalgaon on the map of Indian classical music, will feature renowned artists of national and international stature.

The Foundation's President, Dr Vivekanand Kulkarni, and trustees Prof Sharad Chhapekar, Deepika Chandorkar, Aparna Bhat and Nupur Khatawkar were also present.

Balgandharva spent his childhood in Jalgaon. As a tribute to the legendary artist, the Chandorkar Foundation has been organising the music festival for the past 25 years, inviting artists of national and international repute. It is the only festival in India organised in Balgandharva's name. Chandorkar said the event has become a cultural landmark for classical music and dance in the Khandesh region.

He added that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the Minister for Cultural Affairs Ashish Shelar have been invited to inaugurate the Silver Jubilee edition.

Following the inaugural ceremony on January 7, the first session will feature a classical and semi-classical vocal recital by Pune-based singer Pandita Manjusha Patil-Kulkarni. She will be accompanied by Liladhar Chakradev on the harmonium and Ashay Kulkarni on the tabla.

The second session will feature 'Trimiti', a Kathak presentation by Pramod Wagh, Shreya Kulkarni and Nayan Kohle, disciples of renowned guru Pandita Shama Bhate.

On January 8, the first session will feature ghazals and thumris by Sahajdeep Singh, a participant in Zee TV's ongoing Hindi reality show 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa'. He will be accompanied by Amandeep Singh on the tabla and Anshdeep Singh on the dilruba.

In the second session, renowned Banaras-based Kathak dancer Pandit Rudra Shankar Mishra will perform. He will be accompanied by his guru and father, Pandit Mata Prasad Mishra, on the pakhawaj; Uday Shankar Mishra on the tabla and padhant (rhythmic recitation); and Om Sahai Mishra on the sarangi.

On January 9, the first session will feature a classical and semi-classical vocal recital by Pandita Bharati Rajput, Deputy Director at the Directorate of Culture, Madhya Pradesh. Belonging to the tradition of Pandit Kumar Gandharva, she will present rare bandishes (compositions) and nirguni bhajans (devotional songs) associated with Kumar. She will be accompanied by Nishant Sharma on the tabla and Supriya Modak-Joshi on the harmonium.

The third session will feature a jugalbandi between Pandit Ramdas Palsule on the tabla and Pandit Krishna Salunkhe on the pakhawaj. They will be accompanied by Pt Ajay Joglekar on the samvadini.

On January 10, the first session will feature Natya Sangeet and Abhangvani presented by Swaradhish Dr Pt Bharat Balvalli. He will be accompanied by Makarand Kundle on the harmonium, Ramkrishna Karambelkar on the tabla and Varad Kavathapurkar on the flute. Renowned presenter Mangala Khadilkar will provide the commentary.

For the past 25 years, the Foundation has been working to promote an interest in classical music among the younger generation. Continuing this effort, Abhijit Pohankar and his associates will present 'Bollywood Gharana', a melodious programme curated especially for Gen Z. The performance will mark the grand finale of the 25th Balgandharva Sangeet Mahotsav.

Designed to appeal to both younger and older audiences, the four-day festival will be hosted by Mumbai-based presenter Mangala Khadilkar.

The Directorate of Cultural Affairs, Government of Maharashtra, the Late Vasantrao Chandorkar Smruti Pratishthan and the festival's sponsors have invited music enthusiasts from Jalgaon and neighbouring areas to attend the Silver Jubilee celebrations in large numbers.

The festival is organised by the Late Vasantrao Chandorkar Smruti Pratishthan with support from the Directorate of Cultural Affairs, Government of Maharashtra. Its key sponsors include Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. and the West Zone Cultural Centre, Udaipur, under the Ministry of Culture, Government of India. Chandorkar Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is among the other supporters.