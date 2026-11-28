Sweet Shops Near Pune's Dagdusheth Temple Under FDA Scanner As Officials Seize 512 Kg Of Sweets, Order Two Units To Shut | Video | File photo

Pune: Cracking down on unhygienic sweet manufacturing units the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Pune division, seized and destroyed 512.1 kg of sweets worth Rs 2.88 lakh during inspections at eight establishments in Budhwar Peth on Friday.

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The action was carried out by teams from FDA’s Circle 6 and Circle 8 under the ‘Safe Food, Safe Maharashtra’ campaign. During the inspections, officials found unhygienic manufacturing conditions at several establishments, while two units were found operating without the mandatory licence or registration.



The FDA seized a total of 512.1 kg of sweets valued at Rs 2,88,200. Since the seized products were perishable, they were destroyed on the spot. Officials also collected 17 food samples and sent them for laboratory analysis to check their quality and compliance with food safety standards.





During the inspection, officials found unhygienic manufacturing conditions at Shrimant Pedhewale, where three samples of motichoor ladoo, khava modak and ukadiche modak were collected. A total of 215.1 kg of sweets worth Rs 1,18,080 was seized and destroyed.



At Shri Mangal Murti, officials found both unhygienic manufacturing conditions and the absence of a mandatory licence or registration. Three samples were collected, while 195 kg of sweets worth Rs 1.17 lakh was seized and destroyed. The establishment was served a notice directing it to immediately stop business operations.



Similarly, 43 kg of sweets worth Rs 23,840 was seized and destroyed at M/s Dharwadi Pedhe Sweets and Snacks after officials found unhygienic manufacturing conditions. Three samples were collected from the establishment.





In Circle 8, officials seized 35 kg of sweets worth Rs 20,400 from M/s Jai Ganesh Sweet Centre and 24 kg worth Rs 8,880 from M/s Atharva Sweet Centre. Both establishments were found operating in unhygienic conditions.



The inspection at Harshvardhan Mithai Production Centre revealed that the unit was operating without a registration certificate. The FDA has scheduled a compounding application in the matter for November 30.



Meanwhile, four samples, including three varieties of milk-based modak peda and loose buffalo milk, were collected from Shree Krupa Dairy for laboratory analysis.



FDA officials said a total of 17 samples were collected during the drive to assess compliance with prescribed food safety standards.