FDA inspections across Maharashtra target food safety violations near schools, with 79 outlets shut and 21 licences suspended | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 27, 2026: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has stopped the operations of 79 food establishments and suspended the registrations or licences of 21 others for violating food safety norms in the vicinity of schools across the state between April 1 and November 19, 2026. Mumbai recorded two closures during the drive, with two schools inspected by the FDA's Brihanmumbai division.

According to FDA data, 422 schools were inspected across Maharashtra. Of the 138 establishments found violating norms within 50 metres of school premises, operations of 69 were stopped and licences or registrations of 19 were suspended. Among 21 establishments found with other violations, operations of 10 were stopped and licences of two were suspended.

FDA Enforces Restrictions Near Schools

The enforcement drive follows the statewide compliance order issued by the FDA on July 28, which prohibits the sale, advertisement and free distribution of foods high in sugar, salt and saturated or trans fats (HFSS) on school premises and within 50 metres of school entrances. The order applies to government, aided and unaided private schools, residential schools and hostels across Maharashtra.

In Mumbai, the FDA inspected two schools and stopped the operations of two food establishments found within the prohibited 50-metre zone. The Konkan division reported the highest number of violations, with 64 establishments found operating within the restricted zone. Operations of 27 were stopped and one licence was suspended.

University Canteen Penalised For Violations

Separately, a directive issued on September 10 requires canteens, messes, eateries and food courts in universities, colleges and hostels to obtain valid FSSAI registration or licences and comply with Schedule-4 hygiene requirements.

The FDA recently inspected the University of Mumbai's Fort campus canteen and found several food safety and hygiene deficiencies, besides the absence of a valid registration or licence. A penalty of Rs 1 lakh was recovered from the vendor.

The FDA has warned that violations can invite improvement notices, suspension and cancellation of licences. Preparing food in unhygienic conditions can attract a penalty of up to Rs 1 lakh, while operating without a mandatory licence can invite imprisonment of up to six months and a fine of up to Rs 5 lakh.

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FDA Conducts Awareness Workshops

Meanwhile, 288 awareness workshops involving 69,687 teachers from 62,828 schools were conducted during the period.

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