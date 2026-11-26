Mumbai Food Safety Crackdown: FDA Suspends Licences Of Zepto, BigBasket Units & 9 Others | File Pic

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the food licences and registration certificates of 11 establishments, including Zepto's dark store in Sakinaka, BigBasket's warehouse in Nerul and Royal Punjab Restaurant and Bar in Kanjurmarg, over serious food safety violations. Inspections revealed rat and cockroach infestation, improper food storage, contaminated food stock and poor hygiene. Eight unlicensed food operators have also been ordered to shut down.

Food Safety Violations At Zepto, BigBasket

The action covers 10 establishments in Mumbai and one in Navi Mumbai. Zepto's Sakinaka dark store was found infested with live cockroaches, while expired, damaged and poorly packed food items were stored alongside saleable stock. Inspectors also found improper temperature maintenance in cold storage and inadequate segregation of food products.

At BigBasket's warehouse in Sector 5, Nerul, inspectors found rat activity and cigarettes being sold alongside food products. Several edible oil packets had been gnawed by rats, while torn and leaking packets and food items stored directly on the floor were also found. Food products, pet food and non-food items were stored together.

The FDA has ordered the destruction of unsafe stock within 72 hours and the removal of all cigarette and tobacco products. A show-cause notice has also been issued to the company, seeking an explanation within 15 days on why its licence should not be cancelled.

FDA Action Against Other Food Establishments

Other establishments facing action include Ayan's Darbar Chinese Restaurant and Al Ashraf Hotel in Ghatkopar and Govandi, Star Chinese in Govandi, Khandelwal & Sons and Maharashtra Juice & Snacks Centre in Ghatkopar, Zaika Biryani and Spice N Ice Hotels & Restaurant in Sakinaka, and D.S. Food in Goregaon.

Violations included improper handling of raw meat and dairy products, use of industrial-grade colours and flavouring agents, pest infestation, unclean kitchen equipment and absence of food and water testing records.

In the case of D.S. Food, the FDA suspended its registration after laboratory analysis declared its sweet mawa sample unsafe. Around 958 kg of mawa had earlier been seized while being transported in unhygienic conditions without temperature control.

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Eight Unlicensed Food Operators Face Closure

Separately, eight operators in Chandivali, Sakinaka and Chembur were served stop-business notices for operating without valid food licences. Six were operating inside the Boomerang building housing Foundever at Chandivali.

The suspended establishments cannot manufacture, store or sell food until deficiencies are rectified and satisfactory verification inspections are conducted.

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