Pune Shivajinagar Court Attack: Three More Accused Arrested After Police Chase On Pune-Solapur Highway | Representational Image

Pune: Three more accused allegedly involved in the conspiracy behind the brutal attack on a Mandar Kiwale outside the Shivajinagar Court premises have been arrested by the Pune City Police Crime Branch. The trio was intercepted at Palasdev on the Pune-Solapur Highway following a police pursuit while they were attempting to flee to Karnataka in a private bus.





The arrested accused have been identified as Kumar Shivaji Gade (25), Harshal Ramakant Sabale (24) and Rohit Kashinath Dhondge (22). According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Gauhar Hasan, the three were travelling in a private bus from Manjari towards Humnabad in Karnataka, allegedly to evade arrest.



Acting on specific information about their movement, Crime Branch personnel tracked down the bus and apprehended the trio at Palasdev after a police pursuit.

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The arrests are part of the ongoing investigation into Wednesday’s attack on Mandar Kivale outside the Shivajinagar Court premises. Kivale was allegedly assaulted by a group of attackers using sharp weapons, leaving him with serious injuries. He was rushed to hospital and is undergoing treatment.



Police is investigating the roles played by those who allegedly planned and executed it. The latest arrests are expected to help investigators establish the wider network involved in the assault and identify the roles of other suspects.



Gauhar Hasan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime ) told so far 11 arrested have been made including one juvenile. We are investigating the case and accordingly action will be taken.