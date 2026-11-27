Pune: PMC's 'Bhau Flex Kadha' Initiative Gets 2,500 Complaints In 4 Days | File Photo

Pune: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has publicly appreciated the Pune Municipal Corporation's (PMC) crackdown on illegal flex banners and hoardings, backing the civic body's 'Bhau Flex Kadha' initiative, which has received more than 2,500 complaints within four days of its launch. The Chief Minister has even challenged the administration to include his name in its list of offenders if illegal hoardings bearing his name or photograph are found across the city.

In a social media post on Friday, Fadnavis praised the PMC administration for its action against encroachments and unauthorised hoardings. He said illegal hoardings were a major problem not just in Pune but across the country, and stressed that action against them must be continuous and systematic.

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"If an illegal hoarding bearing my name is put up tomorrow, make sure my name is also publicly announced in your list of awardees," Fadnavis said, backing the civic body's approach to tackling Pune's flex culture. He also urged the Nagpur administration to create awareness and initiate similar action ahead of the upcoming winter session of the state legislature.

The portal, launched on November 24 by Additional Municipal Commissioner Prajit Nair, had received over 2,500 complaints from citizens across PMC limits by Friday, the fourth day of its operation. PMC staff have undertaken around 1,200 enforcement actions following the complaints.

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Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Additional Municipal Commissioner Prajit Nair said the portal had also started receiving complaints from areas under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), adding to the system's workload. The PMC has informed the PCMC administration about the issue and suggested that it launch a separate portal to receive and address complaints within its jurisdiction.

"The number of unauthorised flex banners being installed across the city is considerably higher than what the department can monitor with its existing manpower. Therefore, we have decided to involve citizens so that information about such banners reaches the administration directly," Nair told the FPJ.

Pune Mayor Manjusha Nagpure also welcomed the Chief Minister's support and appreciated the public response to the initiative. Speaking to the FPJ, she said the administration would continue the initiative, with several more plans and measures in the pipeline for the city's improvement. She added that further proposals would be taken up with the Chief Minister for approval and implementation in the coming days.

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PMC Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram said the civic administration was committed to making the initiative effective and ensuring public participation in tackling illegal flex displays.

"People do not like these flex banners. If citizens are not demanding that they be put up, why should they be installed? We have involved citizens in this campaign, and the response has been very encouraging. We want people to become active participants in the administration and make Pune a better city," Ram said.

The civic administration has maintained that the objective is not merely to remove illegal banners but also to discourage individuals, political workers and organisations from repeatedly using public spaces for publicity.