Pune Civic Body Clears 12.29 Lakh Sq Ft Of Encroachments In 10 Days | FPJ Photo

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has cleared an estimated 12,29,656 square feet of unauthorised constructions and encroachments in 10 days, as its intensified citywide anti-encroachment drive gathered momentum across different municipal zones. The campaign, which began on November 17, has covered commercial establishments, roadside stalls, unauthorised extensions, temporary structures and encroachments occupying roads, footpaths and public spaces.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to the daily action reports and departmental figures, the civic administration recorded its biggest single-day action on November 26, clearing 2,22,860 sq ft across six zones. November 22 witnessed the second-highest action, with 2,16,750 sq ft cleared. In contrast, the opening day, November 17, recorded the lowest demolition area of 24,500 sq ft.

The drive is being conducted jointly by the PMC's Encroachment Removal Department and Building Development Department, with teams targeting different parts of the city through their respective regional and ward offices.

From 24,500 sq ft on Day 1 to 2.22 lakh sq ft on Day 10

The daily figures indicate a significant expansion in the scale of operations over the 10-day period.

On November 17, the PMC cleared 24,500 sq ft, primarily covering Shivajinagar, Fergusson College Road and areas under the Hadapsar-Manjari regional office. On November 18, the area increased to 50,700 sq ft, covering Nagar Road, Viman Nagar, Shivajinagar, Sinhagad Road, Hadapsar and Kasba Peth.

On November 19, approximately 75,450 sq ft was cleared across Juna Mundhwa, Pune Station Parcel Gate, Airport Road, FC Road, Gopalpatti and Bibwewadi. The following day, November 20, the demolition area rose to 1,19,300 sq ft, covering Dhole Patil Road, Shivajinagar, Dhankawadi, Hadapsar-Manjari and Vishrambaugwada.

On November 21, the administration recorded 1,10,879 sq ft of action, including operations in Wagholi, Aundh-Baner, Dhankawadi, Wanowrie and Bibwewadi.

The November 22 drive saw a substantial jump, with 2,16,750 sq ft cleared across Yerawada-Wagholi, Aundh-Baner, Dhankawadi, Wanowrie and Bibwewadi. On November 23, another 1,72,300 sq ft was cleared through operations covering Dhole Patil Road, Shivajinagar, Sinhagad Road, Kondhwa-Undri and Kasba Peth.

On November 24, the administration recorded 99,087 sq ft of action, followed by 1,37,830 sq ft on November 25 across Viman Nagar, Wagholi, Aundh-Baner, Sinhagad Road, Kondhwa-Undri and Bibwewadi.

On November 26, the 10th day, the administration recorded its highest daily clearance of 2,22,860 sq ft. Operations covered Parge Nagar to Welcome Hall Chowk in Kondhwa Khurd (21,050 sq ft), Bavdhan (5,910 sq ft), Forest Park to Lohgaon crematorium (72,200 sq ft), Sawant Petrol Pump to 509 Chowk (10,200 sq ft), Parvati-Sahakarnagar (70,000 sq ft) and Pashan-Sus Road, including Balaji Chowk, Dolphin Chowk and Shivshakti Chowk (43,500 sq ft).

Stalls, counters and roadside structures removed

Apart from demolishing unauthorised constructions, the daily departmental reports also record the removal and seizure of roadside stalls, handcarts, hawking counters, LPG cylinders and temporary sheds.

The PMC's action on November 17 included the removal of 26 counters, seven iron tables, one steel table, four refrigerators, three cylinders, four iron stands, four tents, 33 tables and chairs, one gas stove and approximately 10 truckloads of material.

Mayor promises uniform action; Commissioner warns of sealing

Pune Mayor Manjusha Nagpure said the administration would not discriminate between different parts of the city while removing encroachments, including in the central Peth areas.

Nagpure told The Free Press Journal, “Action is being taken everywhere in Pune city. There are no instructions that action should be taken in certain places and avoided in others. There should be equal action everywhere. Only after the encroachments are removed will roads and footpaths become clear. The administrative officers are making efforts, and it will take time, but the action will be carried out to its full capacity.”

On preventing encroachments from returning, she said, “We will take action again. The drive will have to be conducted very strictly and repeatedly. We will have to impose more fines and penalties. If the action continues for more days, fines are imposed repeatedly and their materials are seized and taken away, people may gradually become reluctant to put up encroachments again.”

Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram said the drive was aimed at reclaiming public spaces and ensuring that the front and side margins of buildings remain accessible to citizens.

Ram told The Free Press Journal, “Across Pune city, we have started a large-scale drive to remove encroachments at various locations. If you look at today's data, we have removed nearly 12 lakh sq ft of encroachments in 10 days. The most important aspect is that the front and side margins cannot be used for any private purpose. We are making these spaces accessible to the public so that citizens can have access to better and functional public spaces. The action will continue and we will make Pune city free from encroachment soon.”

Warning against repeat violations, he said, “I would like to make a humble request to everyone that they should cooperate with the campaign initiated by the Municipal Corporation. In some places, we have observed that after action was taken, people re-established encroachments the very next day. I want to clearly warn that if anyone encroaches again after the civic body's action, their shop, store or any commercial establishment will be permanently sealed by the corporation, and a criminal case will also be registered against them.”

The PMC has also clarified that authorised shop nameboards fixed to shop facades should not be removed during the campaign. The focus remains on unauthorised structures occupying front and side margins, roads and footpaths.