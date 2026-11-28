Pune Rural Police Return Stolen Valuables Worth ₹2.95 Crore, Including 218 Tolas Of Gold And 6 Kg Silver, To Robbery And Theft Victims | File photo

Pune: Bringing relief to several victims of robbery, burglary and theft, the Pune Rural Police have returned stolen valuables worth approximately Rs 2.95 crore, including 218 tolas of gold and six kilograms of silver, to their rightful owners after recovering them during investigations.





The valuables, along with approximately Rs 44,000 in cash, were handed over to the complainants by Special Inspector General of Police (Kolhapur Range) Ranjan Kumar Sharma during his annual inspection of the Pune Rural Police unit. The property was returned after completing the necessary legal formalities and obtaining court orders.



The recoveries were made during investigations into robbery, chain snatching, housebreaking and theft cases registered across several police station jurisdictions in Pune district, including Baramati Taluka, Malegaon, Daund, Yavat, Shikrapur, Jejuri, Saswad, Rajgad, Velha, Khed, Manchar, Pargaon, Narayangaon and Otur.





According to the police, investigation teams used technical analysis, confidential information and sustained investigative efforts to identify and arrest the accused involved in these offences. The stolen valuables were subsequently recovered from the accused.



During the handover programme at the Pune Rural Police Headquarters, Sharma praised the investigation teams for their efforts and said recovering citizens’ hard-earned money and valuables and returning them to their rightful owners at the earliest was one of the primary responsibilities of the police.



He said the prompt action and investigative skills demonstrated by the teams were commendable and would further strengthen public confidence in the police administration.



The complainants expressed relief and gratitude after receiving their stolen belongings. Police officials said such initiatives help strengthen the relationship between the police and citizens and reinforce public trust in the department.